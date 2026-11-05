We Sampled Olive Oils Side by Side, and the Winner Surprised Our Tasters

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Side by side olive oil tastings keep delivering the same lesson: price and brand recognition do not guarantee the best bottle. Recent evaluations from Consumer Reports, ConsumerLab, and Food & Wine each found notable differences in flavor, freshness, and overall quality, even among products sold as extra virgin olive oil.

What the latest olive oil tests found

Food & Wine published a 17 oil supermarket taste test on November 4, 2026, and named Lucini Italia its top pick, according to the publication’s latest roundup. That result stands apart from other testing because it reflects Food & Wine’s own panel, its own samples, and its own scoring process. It should not be blended with older rankings from other outlets as if they came from one competition.

ConsumerLab published a separate evaluation on September 30, 2026, and reported that three of 11 olive oils had flavor or aroma defects that disqualified them as extra virgin in sensory testing, even though all 11 met the minimum chemical requirements. That matters because a bottle can pass lab standards on paper yet still disappoint when tasted.

Consumer Reports, in its earlier broad review of 26 extra virgin olive oils, found that only 11 met its expectations for what high quality extra virgin olive oil should taste like. Its guidance emphasized that fresh fruitiness, bitterness, and pungency are positive signs, while musty, stale, and fermented notes point to problems. The publication also used blind tasting in blue glasses and paired sensory judging with chemical testing.

Taken together, these reports point to a category where freshness and handling matter as much as the name on the front label. For shoppers, that means a trusted habit, reading harvest details when available and treating olive oil as a perishable ingredient, can matter more than sticking with a familiar brand.

Where major brands and store brands fit in

One point in the supplied notes needed correction: Goya was not shown to beat Bertolli, Colavita, or Filippo Berio in the Consumer Reports results. In the published ratings cited in those notes, Goya received 3 out of 5, and so did Filippo Berio, Bertolli, and Colavita. Consumer Reports described some of those middle tier oils as suitable for cooking, but the ratings do not support a claim that Goya outperformed those competing brands.

Consumer Reports did, however, identify budget friendly options in its broader olive oil coverage. One example highlighted in that reporting was Aldi’s Specially Selected Sicilian Extra Virgin Olive Oil, listed at about 50 cents per ounce in that evaluation. That kind of result is part of what makes olive oil testing useful for ordinary grocery shoppers, because lower price does not always mean lower satisfaction.

Consumer Reports also ran a separate tasting of seven Trader Joe’s olive oils. In that comparison, two bottles stood out: Trader Giotto’s 100% Italian President’s Reserve Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Trader Joe’s Sicilian Selezione Extra Virgin Olive Oil. Consumer Reports described those oils as fresher tasting and more complex than the others in that Trader Joe’s lineup, and Tasting Table revisited those recommendations in August 2026.

Those Trader Joe’s prices, $13 for 33.8 fl. oz. for the President’s Reserve and $10 for 16.9 fl. oz. for the Sicilian Selezione, come from the original Consumer Reports coverage and should be treated as historical figures, not verified November 2026 shelf prices.

What home cooks can take from these results

For anyone shopping with taste in mind, the clearest message is that “extra virgin” on the label is not the end of the story. ConsumerLab’s findings show why sensory testing still matters, and Consumer Reports’ descriptions offer a practical tasting guide for home use. Good extra virgin olive oil should show some fruitiness, plus a little bitterness and a peppery bite.

Those traits can be especially noticeable when oil is used raw, in vinaigrettes, over toast, or spooned onto cooked vegetables. Defects like stale, musty, or fermented flavors are harder to hide in those simple uses, which is why side by side tasting can be so revealing in a home kitchen.

Shoppers comparing bottles may also want to separate cooking oil from finishing oil. A midrange bottle that tastes fine in a pan can still be different from a fresher, more complex oil meant for drizzling at the table. The recent round of evaluations does not crown one permanent winner for every store and every season, but it does reinforce a useful rule: buy olive oil by tested quality and flavor, not by label prestige alone.