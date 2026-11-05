We Tasted Trader Joe’s Thanksgiving Desserts, and One Clearly Stole the Table

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Trader Joe’s seasonal dessert shelves are already giving Thanksgiving hosts a head start on pie, pastry, and pumpkin-spice planning. While Trader Joe’s has highlighted a broad fall lineup for 2026, a recent Delish taste test singled out one item with especially strong praise: Pumpkin Streusel Muffins.

What the current sources actually confirm

Trader Joe’s has published a 2026 fall product roundup that shows the chain’s seasonal dessert and sweet-snack assortment includes items such as Glazed Pumpkin Pie Spice Donut Holes, Apple Pie Spread, Maple Leaf Ice Cream Sandwiches, Pumpkin Pie Spice Bark, and Gluten Free 9″ Pie Shells. The company’s current Fall 2026 Fearless Flyer also lists Apple Pie À La Mode Ice Cream as available through the end of the holiday season for $3.99 per pint, while the Harvest Chocolate Collection is listed at $5.49 for a 4.3-ounce box. Those products help sketch out the kinds of sweets Trader Joe’s is positioning for fall entertaining and holiday meals.

A separate Delish taste test published September 18, 2026, reviewed Trader Joe’s broader fall lineup and named several dessert and dessert-adjacent standouts. The list included Apple Shortbread Cookies, Glazed Pumpkin Pie Spice Donut Holes, Petite Pumpkin Spice Cookies, Apple Crisp Inspired Milk Chocolate Caramels, and Pumpkin Streusel Muffins. In that roundup, the writer described the Pumpkin Streusel Muffins in especially emphatic terms and said they were strong enough to beat out Trader Joe’s Pumpkin Loaf on both texture and taste.

That matters for Thanksgiving shoppers because the best holiday dessert is not always the most elaborate one. Muffins are easier to portion than a full pie, they travel well for potlucks, and they can pull double duty at breakfast the next morning. Based on the currently readable sources, Pumpkin Streusel Muffins are the closest thing to a clear favorite among Trader Joe’s fall sweets.

The desserts most likely to fit a Thanksgiving table

For shoppers building a dessert spread, Trader Joe’s seasonal offerings break into a few useful categories. There are oven-ready or bakery-style options like Pumpkin Streusel Muffins and Glazed Pumpkin Pie Spice Donut Holes, pantry-style sweets like Apple Pie Spread, and frozen or boxed items that can round out a dessert board, including Maple Leaf Ice Cream Sandwiches and Harvest Chocolate Collection.

Delish’s separate 2025 ranking of Trader Joe’s fall desserts gives a little extra context on the kinds of products that tend to work well for Thanksgiving. That taste test praised Teeny Tiny Pecan Pies, Teeny Tiny Maple Butter Tarts, Teeny Tiny Apple Pies, Apple Blossoms, Rustic Apple Tart, Almond Danish Pastry, and Pumpkin Caramel Danish Kringle. The article also noted that the kringle is available from the beginning of September to the end of November, and said the Teeny Tiny Pecan Pies came with four servings for under $6.

Even with that older ranking in mind, the current 2026 evidence is narrower and stronger around the muffins. Trader Joe’s own materials confirm the broader seasonal dessert environment, but not a ranking. Delish’s 2026 tasting notes are the clearest available source naming a standout product, and the item that received the most direct praise was Pumpkin Streusel Muffins.

How home cooks can use this information

If Thanksgiving dessert planning is about ease, the practical move is to treat Pumpkin Streusel Muffins as the lead item and build around them. They offer a ready-to-serve option that does not require slicing, plating, or extra garnish. For a fuller spread, shoppers could pair them with a scoop of Trader Joe’s Apple Pie À La Mode Ice Cream or use Harvest Chocolate Collection as a small after-dinner sweet.

Hosts who still want a classic pie setup can use Trader Joe’s seasonal sweets more strategically. A platter with muffins, donut holes, cookies, and chocolate gives guests more variety than one full pie, and it helps if the crowd includes people who prefer smaller portions. Trader Joe’s Gluten Free 9″ Pie Shells also suggest an at-home route for anyone who wants to bake a homemade filling while outsourcing the crust.

The main caution is simple: availability can vary because Trader Joe’s seasonal items are limited-time offerings, and the company’s product stories describe many of them as in stores for the season rather than as permanent items. So the clearest verified takeaway from current sources is this: Trader Joe’s has a broad fall dessert bench for Thanksgiving, but the product that most clearly stole the table in recent tasting coverage was Pumpkin Streusel Muffins.