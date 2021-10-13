Sonoma County authorities are looking for a man who allegedly tried to steal two different planes at the Sonoma County Airport Sunday morning.The whole ordeal happened "in plain sight" and fortunately an airport worker was right there to stop it.Pilot and plane mechanic Jared Ostello says he was working on planes when suddenly his quiet day hit a little unexpected turbulence.Ostello says out near the tarmac, he suddenly saw a man come out of nowhere and jump inside the aircraft."He closed the door and I saw all the lights start coming on one by one. And that's when I realized...