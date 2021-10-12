Mountain View
Red Flag Warning Issued For Bay Area Starting Thursday, and Yes, San Francisco Is Included
As expected following Monday's Fire Weather Watch, the National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning covering most of the Bay Area, San Francisco included, starting Thursday night. The Diablo winds are coming, and with them, along with extra-low humidity levels, comes high risk for wildfires. The Fire Weather...
PG&E: Possible power shutoffs in 5 Bay Area counties
(KRON) — Dry weather conditions and strong winds could heighten the risk of wildfires from starting or spreading, leading Pacific Gas & Electric Co. to announce possible power shutoff across the Bay Area starting Thursday. Here’s which counties would be affected in the Bay Area, according to PG&E: The shutoffs could affect thousands of customers, […]
Two hotels in the Bay Area have been referred to as ‘America’s Most Haunted,’ according to a report
One of the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s programs, Historic Hotels of America, named two hotels in the Bay Area “America’s Most Haunted” of 2024. It’s that time of year again. Don’t be fooled by the fancy 4-star hotel. People may love the Claremont Club...
Mountain View’s Ludwigs Under New Ownership
“I grew up in beer gardens in Munich, so I know how the food tastes and is served,” new owner Gisela Qasim shares.
Driver caught with spooky — and illegal — co-pilot in carpool lane, California cops say
A photo shared by highway patrol shows an officer handing the driver what appears to be a ticket.
Opposite a gas station, an unassuming Bay Area restaurant loved by billionaires
"Nobody's asking them for an autograph. … It's not that kind of environment."
At $3.5M a year, Mountain View commits to free community shuttle service
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready... Barney Morgan has been riding Mountain View’s community shuttle for years, enjoying its convenience, reliability and fare-free service. So it came as a surprise to Morgan when the shuttle started to deviate from its usual routine about a month ago. Drivers were waiting...
Almost half of Bay Area residents plan on leaving — big improvement from 2021
(The Center Square) - Almost half of Bay Area residents are considering leaving in the few years due to housing, homelessness and cost of living issues, according to a new annual poll from Joint Venture Silicon Valley. However, that's still a major improvement from their earlier polls, which found well more than half of residents planned on leaving. Given the recent significant decline in the Bay Area's population, it could be that many of those individuals left, but the poll suggests real optimism may be...
Tesla driver dies after crashing into Fremont apartment complex, sparking fire
FREMONT, Calif. - The driver of a Tesla died after crashing into an apartment building in Fremont on Monday night, forcing evacuations and sparking a fire, officials say. The Alameda County Coroner on Tuesday identified him as Kamleshkumar Patel, 46, of Fremont. Fremont Police said the deadly accident happened on...
Mask mandates set to return in several California areas
Mask mandates will be returning to several counties in California’s San Francisco Bay Area starting next month. The orders, which were handed down by individual counties, apply mainly to health care workers, although at least two Bay Area counties have extended the requirement to visitors and patients. A similar...
In search for ‘oldest living resident,’ Mountain View Historical Association bestows honor to WWII veteran
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready... It has become something of a yearly tradition for Suzanne Epstein to modify her father’s birthday banner ahead of their family celebrations. “After 100, it becomes really hard to find banners,” Epstein laughed, showing her handiwork of taping over the last digit to reflect her father’s true age.
San Jose Police Raid Illegal Gambling Den, Seize Guns and Drugs
The San Jose Police Department’s METRO units conducted a raid on an illegal gambling den that was also involved in drug sales at a residence in San Jose on Friday. The operation resulted in the recovery of firearms and illegal drugs. The investigation, which focused on ongoing narcotics sales...
Horrible truth about transgender athletes revealed
Over the past several weeks, transgender woman’s volleyball player Blaire Fleming for the San Jose State Spartans has been the center of controversy as five different college teams have refused to play against San Jose State as a result of the transgender woman on the roster. But it seems that many people have seen the truth about the situation.
Authorities searching for man who tried to steal private airplane at Bay Area airport
Sonoma County authorities are looking for a man who allegedly tried to steal two different planes at the Sonoma County Airport Sunday morning.The whole ordeal happened "in plain sight" and fortunately an airport worker was right there to stop it.Pilot and plane mechanic Jared Ostello says he was working on planes when suddenly his quiet day hit a little unexpected turbulence.Ostello says out near the tarmac, he suddenly saw a man come out of nowhere and jump inside the aircraft."He closed the door and I saw all the lights start coming on one by one. And that's when I realized...
Comet, approaching closest point to Earth, soars over Bay Area skies
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Comet C/2023 A3 (Tsuchinshan-ATLAS), the comet some call the ‘comet of the century’, was captured soaring across the sky above Santa Rosa by KTVU photographer Jaden Schaul. On Monday, just before 8 p.m., the much anticipated comet, which has reached its closest point to...
Machine gun seized at home of San Jose hit-and-run suspect
(KRON) — A machine gun was seized as part of a substantial arsenal found at the home of a suspect who allegedly brandished a firearm during a hit-and-run incident, according to police. Officers with the San Jose Police Department responded on Oct. 6 at around 12:15 p.m. to a report of a hit-and-run in the […]
More details emerge about shock firing of Santa Clara County Superintendent of Schools
More details have emerged surrounding the shocking firing of Santa Clara County Superintendent of Schools Mary Dewan. The decision to terminate Dewan in a closed-session meeting by the Santa Clara County Office of Education’s board of trustees came just hours after an investigation into a board member’s complaints against her found the allegations were not substantiated, documents obtained by this news organization show.
Nearly half of Bay Area residents are thinking of moving out, study shows
Bay Area residents are saying it may be time to find a new place to call home. A new poll shows why people are worried about staying, and it comes down to money. Raania Mohsen and her daughter Jennah Elashmawi love the Bay Area. "I'm a native of the Bay...
Minnesota man wins contest with a Pumpkin weighing 2,471 pounds
Congratulations are in order for an Anoka, Minnesota horticulture teacher who, for the fourth year in a row, has won a national pumpkin weighing contest in Northern California. Travis Gienger’s winning gourd weighed over 2,700 pounds.
