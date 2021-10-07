Mountain View
LATEST NEWS
(KRON) — Investigators released home surveillance videos on Friday showing a suspected burglary crew that targets wealthy neighborhoods around Hillsborough and Los Altos. A newer-model gray Dodge Durango that was used as a getaway vehicle was also recorded on home surveillance cameras, investigators said. One video shows a young woman carrying a box of candy up […]
20-Pound Rat-Like Creatures With Orange Teeth Invading US
Nearly 1,000 rat-like creatures reported to be 2.5-feet and weigh 20 lbs have been spotted in the US.
Historic College Football Program's Home Crowd Is Embarrassing
The Stanford Cardinal may not be a "blue blood" college football program, but they're one with a rich history and a lot of tradition. So when you see crowds like these... you have to wonder what's going on with Troy Taylor's team. It's definitely a hot one out in Cali today. But it's still pretty ...
Indian Homes in Cupertino Neighborhood Terrorized By Burglaries
On September 4, Heena Desai attended a neighborhood watch orientation organized by the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Department to protect against home burglaries. Over the summer, burglars broke into at least two South Asian residences in her east Cupertino neighborhood Rancho Rinconada to specifically steal their jewelry.
Jury convicts ex-boyfriend of murdering Redwood City woman
An ex-boyfriend was found guilty of killing Yesenia Lopez Hernandez in front of her 17-year-old daughter in San Mateo County. Jose Enrique Uriarte Martinez, 45, was found guilty on Tuesday of murder for killing Hernandez and attempted murder for stabbing her teenage daughter. Prosecutors said Martinez told his 5-year-old son...
Bluemercury store robbed at Town & Country Village
Two women wearing medical scrubs walked into a Bluemercury cosmetics store in Town & Country Village on Thursday afternoon and took off with about $3,000 worth of stolen goods, according to Palo Alto police. The robbery occurred at about 3 p.m., when the women entered the store with large shopping...
The Bay Area’s sixth largest city just got its first In-N-Out
There are now 37 In-N-Out restaurants in the Bay Area.
Burglar steals $40K worth of goods from Menlo Park home
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready... A house on the 600 block of Vine Street in Menlo Park was the scene of a burglary around 8:30 p.m. on the evening of Wednesday, Oct. 2, according to the Menlo Park Police Department’s daily crime log. Nicole Acker, a spokesperson for...
Alleged Thieves Nabbed for Target Heist in San Mateo, Additional Drug Charges for One Suspect
San Mateo authorities have arrested two alleged thieves following a retail heist at a local Target store. The report, coming from the San Mateo Police Department, details the swift apprehension of suspects identified as Eden Marks, 31, and Ryan Murrell, 39, both residents of Redding. Last night, the incident unfolded at the Bridgepointe Shopping Center's Target location, and the duo swiped approximately $1,100 worth of merchandise.
5 Bay Area cities, 2 counties get homeless removal funds
Gov. Gavin Newsom is awarding $131 million in grants to cities and counties that are seriously addressing homeless encampments. These grants come with stricter accountability measures than ever before. Newsom announced $131 million in grants to cities and counties, the latest in a billion-dollar program aimed at resolving the homeless...
Weather Forecast For The San Francisco Bay Area
South Bay Family Seeks Justice After Mother’s Murder in Mexico
A South Bay family is mourning the tragic loss of Erica Gamino, a 41-year-old mother of five, who they believe was murdered during a trip to Mexico. The divorced mother, who grew up in San Jose, embarked on a journey to Tijuana with her boyfriend in early August, unaware that it would be the last time her family would see her.
Tech titan shopping spree in South Bay tops $390 million with new deal
SUNNYVALE — Applied Materials has bought a big Sunnyvale building where Fry’s Electronics once operated a store, extending a shopping spree for the tech titan that now has topped a head-spinning $390 million. In the most recent deal, Applied Materials paid $100 million for the old Fry’s Electronics...
Unpredictable fire causes school football game to come to a halt
SAN JOSE, CALIF—, During Silver Creek High School’s game against San Jose High School this Thursday, Sept. 12, an unexpected fire erupted behind the field causing the game to be paused for ten minutes. The game started with the first kick being fumbled by the Bulldogs but they...
Bear Bites: Upscale Dining at Restoration Hardware Rooftop
Restoration Hardware, a chain of upscale furnishing stores, announced the opening of its rooftop restaurant location in Palo Alto’s Stanford Shopping Center in May. The restaurant sits on the third floor of the building, above two levels of modern furniture and artistic decor. It features an elegant interior with high glass ceilings and a fountain surrounded by olive trees. For those who prefer to dine outside, the outdoor patio offers a serene escape with stunning views of the surrounding skyline.
The Daily, 10/03/24: A 20-pound rat plague is still spreading in the Bay Area
Nearly 1,000 nutria have been killed in the Bay Area this year alone. Wildlife officials are asking people to report these invasive, 2.5-foot-long rats because they have been seen on camera in Contra Costa County and are a threat to an important watershed. The San Francisco Chronicle was the first...
Lawyer: Santa Clara County school superintendent was terminated unlawfully
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. - Just days after the Santa Clara County Board of Education fired their superintendent of schools, there was a new development. Lawyers for Mary Ann Dewan now say her termination was unlawful. In fact, they're questioning everything from the way it was handled, to the board's authority to do it at all.
Major Weekend Closure on California's US-101 Connector in San Francisco for Urgent Repair Work
San Francisco drivers, be prepared for major delays this weekend as the northbound US-101 connector to the Central Freeway is closed for emergency barrier repairs. The closure will last until 5 AM on Monday, October 7.
EXCLUSIVE: Documents expose deplorable housing conditions, bacteria in water at San Mateo Co. farms
The mass shooting at a mushroom farm in Half Moon Bay shed light on the deplorable housing conditions farmworkers have been living in for decades.This tragedy prompted the launch of a San Mateo County task force that has been inspecting farms in the county.ABC7 News reporter Luz Pena has been covering this story for over a year and has an exclusive look into these findings.This is the first time San Mateo County finally has clear insight into how farmworkers are living. Through a public records request, we obtained exclusive photos, inspection reports and the findings this task force has been...
49ers-Cardinals weather forecast: Mid-90s at Levi's Stadium
The calendar may say October, but it's going to feel like July at the San Francisco 49ers-Arizona Cardinals game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara Sunday afternoon. When the game kicks off at 1:05 p.m., the temperature will likely be in the mid-90s, according to NBC Bay Area Meteorologist Rob Mayeda.
