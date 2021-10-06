The mass shooting at a mushroom farm in Half Moon Bay shed light on the deplorable housing conditions farmworkers have been living in for decades.This tragedy prompted the launch of a San Mateo County task force that has been inspecting farms in the county.ABC7 News reporter Luz Pena has been covering this story for over a year and has an exclusive look into these findings.This is the first time San Mateo County finally has clear insight into how farmworkers are living. Through a public records request, we obtained exclusive photos, inspection reports and the findings this task force has been...