A winery owner in California faces a $120,000 fine for allowing an employee and his family to live in a trailer on his private property. The move violated a Santa Clara County ordinance that prohibits recreational vehicles from...Straight Arrow News - SAN.com2 days ago
Swastikas found on Mountain View High School’s campus prompt investigation, community concernmidpenpost.org9 hours ago
Earthquake hits Northern California, felt in several areasFOX406 hours ago
Missing at-risk 14-year-old last seen in San Jose: policeKRON4 News49 minutes ago
Swastikas found on Mountain View High School’s campus prompt investigation, community concern
After turning in a quiz in her math class, Mountain View High School freshman Noa Levin was at her desk waiting for the bell to ring when her friend pointed something out to her: On the wall of the classroom, swastikas were drawn in pencil. “I started to shake a...
Police respond to apparent homicide Friday night
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready... Redwood City police responded to an apparent homicide on Friday night on the 1600 block of El Camino Real. In a news release published on Saturday afternoon, police say they responded to a call about reported gunshots. At the same time, around 10:45 p.m. on Friday night, they say they received reports that a gunshot victim had arrived at a local hospital.
Feds: Mountain View man lied about military service, fighting ISIS
(KRON) — A Mountain View man, Omar Naziry, was indicted with mail fraud on Wednesday for falsely stating he was in the military to obtain pay benefits, the Department of Justice announced. According to the DOJ, Naziry’s former company had a policy — first instituted following the 9/11 terrorist attacks and later expanded to cover […]
How an All-Women’s Lowrider Club Formed in the Heart of Silicon Valley
KQED’s Silicon Valley Unseen is a series of photo essays, original reporting and underreported histories that survey the tech capital’s overlooked communities and subcultures from a local perspective. Editor’s note: Angel Romero is the founder of the all-women’s car club Dueñas, which has been featured in lowrider events...
CPS sued for death of 6-year-old California boy
The six-year-old San Jose boy was stabbed to death at home in the summer of 2023.
One dead in Fremont shooting
(KRON) — One person was killed in a shooting in Fremont on Thursday afternoon, the Fremont Police Department said. The shooting happened at about 4:40 p.m. near the 40400 block of Grimmer Boulevard. A male victim died at the scene. Police are searching for the suspect. The public is asked to avoid Grimmer Boulevard between […]
Empty Bay Area restaurant at billion-dollar development site goes up in flames
The former restaurant closed its doors in 2019.
Prosecutors allege Union City trucking company employee embezzled funds for almost eight years
OAKLAND — A 43-year-old man who was an employee of a Union City trucking company has been charged with more than 150 felonies for his role in an embezzlement scheme that lasted close to a decade and pilfered more than $4 million, authorities said. In a statement, Alameda County...
Boise State Women’s Volleyball Team Forfeits Game vs. Rival Because Of Transgender Player
On Saturday, the women’s volleyball team for Boise State forfeited the game to San Jose State. This is a big deal because many speculate that the reason for the forfeit is that San Jose’s team features Blaire Fleming, who is transgender. However, a recent statement from Boise State...
Car crashes into laundromat in East San Jose
A driver crashed their car into a laundromat in East San Jose Friday morning. The crash happened at about 10:30 a.m. along the 1700 block of Tully Road, according to police. Footage from the scene showed the car partially inside Tully Wash and Dry and shattered glass scattered on the ground.
Possible power shutoffs in these Bay Area counties
Several Bay Area counties are at an elevated risk of seeing public safety power shutoffs in the next few days to help prevent wildfires, PG&E reported. Public safety power shutoffs are possible in Alameda, Contra Costa, Napa, and Sonoma Counties. It's unclear how many people could be impacted. Other Northern...
Transgender teacher's discussion with students angers some parents in South Bay
CUPERTINO, Calif. - Tensions flared at a Cupertino Union School District meeting Thursday night over one teacher's decision to talk about gender to young students. People on both sides of the issue spoke before the school board. The teacher involved in this controversy was not at this meeting but people...
Bay Area fine dining restaurant from French Laundry chef is closing
The Silicon Valley fine dining destination is grilling its final avocados on Friday.
Bay Area dispensary called 'the most important on Earth' faces financial collapse
One advocate called it "the most important dispensary on Earth."
San José Police Arrest Two Suspects for Human Trafficking, Rescue Survivors
Two people have been arrested by the San José Police Department on charges of selling people. A report from SJPD says that Xiaohong Yang, 55, of Mountain House, CA, and Mei-Chen Juan, 53, of San José, CA, were arrested after a month-long probe that began with several tips from the public.
1 person hospitalized in Redwood City shooting
(KRON) – An individual has been hospitalized following a shooting on Wednesday, according to the Redwood City Police Department. At 9:36 p.m., RCPD officers heard gunshots and responded to the intersection of Jackson Avenue and Adams Street. Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from one gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a nearby […]
Mountain View Spartans Triumph Over Los Altos 25-18 in Flag Football
The Mountain View Spartans triumphed over the Los Altos Eagles with a score of 25-18 in an electrifying rematch on September 25. This victory marked redemption for the Spartans, who had previously lost to the Eagles in a pre-season scrimmage. The game showcased a strong team effort, highlighted by senior Alana Hernandez's two touchdowns and a key interception. Coach John Payne noted that both team's momentum played a crucial role in the outcome, with timely offensive plays by sophomore Megan Pan and junior quarterback Kaila Matsumoto sealing the win.
Trailblazers drive new opportunity for women in Bay Area lowrider scene
In the heart of the Bay Area, the traditionally male-dominated lowrider scene is undergoing a revolution, powered by a group of extraordinary women who are making their mark from San Francisco to San Jose.Ruby Ramirez, a trailblazer in San Francisco's lowrider community, has been passionate about lowriding since she was a young girl."I fell in love with lowriding as a young girl," she says. "I used to go to the grocery store and just like everybody, pick up that lowrider magazine, look through it, and say one day I'm gonna own one of these."Today, Ruby owns a custom 1950s Chevy,...
Weather Forecast For The San Francisco Bay Area
The National Weather Service forecast for the greater San Francisco Bay Area for Saturday calls for pleasant, mostly sunny weather. Daytime highs will be mostly in the 70s in the Bay Area. Overnight lows will be in the mid-50s on the coast. and in the high 50s around the bay and inland.
Caltrans Announces Extensive 55-Hour Lane Closures on California's 101 for Median Barrier Upgrades
San Mateo/Santa Clara Counties, CA – Caltrans Bay Area-District 4 has announced a 55-hour lane closure on U.S. 101 starting Friday, September 27, at 10:00 PM and continuing until Monday, September 30, at 5:00 AM. The closure, part of a project to upgrade the median barrier, will affect both northbound and southbound express lanes (#1 lane) over a 2.5-mile stretch between the San Mateo/Santa Clara County line and Whipple Avenue.
