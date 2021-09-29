In the heart of the Bay Area, the traditionally male-dominated lowrider scene is undergoing a revolution, powered by a group of extraordinary women who are making their mark from San Francisco to San Jose.Ruby Ramirez, a trailblazer in San Francisco's lowrider community, has been passionate about lowriding since she was a young girl."I fell in love with lowriding as a young girl," she says. "I used to go to the grocery store and just like everybody, pick up that lowrider magazine, look through it, and say one day I'm gonna own one of these."Today, Ruby owns a custom 1950s Chevy,...