The Mountain View Spartans triumphed over the Los Altos Eagles with a score of 25-18 in an electrifying rematch on September 25. This victory marked redemption for the Spartans, who had previously lost to the Eagles in a pre-season scrimmage. The game showcased a strong team effort, highlighted by senior Alana Hernandez's two touchdowns and a key interception. Coach John Payne noted that both team's momentum played a crucial role in the outcome, with timely offensive plays by sophomore Megan Pan and junior quarterback Kaila Matsumoto sealing the win.