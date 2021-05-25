Mountain View
Video: Los Altos home burglary crew caught on cameraKRON4 News1 day ago
Historic College Football Program's Home Crowd Is EmbarrassingThe Spun2 hours ago
California authorities arrest two people following highway pursuitKYMA News 117 hours ago
Mountain View police arrest man carrying loaded firearm outside Panera BreadMountain View Voice2 days ago
LATEST NEWS
Video: Los Altos home burglary crew caught on camera
(KRON) — Investigators released home surveillance videos on Friday showing a suspected burglary crew that targets wealthy neighborhoods around Hillsborough and Los Altos. A newer-model gray Dodge Durango that was used as a getaway vehicle was also recorded on home surveillance cameras, investigators said. One video shows a young woman carrying a box of candy up […]
Historic College Football Program's Home Crowd Is Embarrassing
The Stanford Cardinal may not be a "blue blood" college football program, but they're one with a rich history and a lot of tradition. So when you see crowds like these... you have to wonder what's going on with Troy Taylor's team. It's definitely a hot one out in Cali today. But it's still pretty ...
20-Pound Rat-Like Creatures With Orange Teeth Invading US
Nearly 1,000 rat-like creatures reported to be 2.5-feet and weigh 20 lbs have been spotted in the US.
Jury convicts ex-boyfriend of murdering Redwood City woman
An ex-boyfriend was found guilty of killing Yesenia Lopez Hernandez in front of her 17-year-old daughter in San Mateo County. Jose Enrique Uriarte Martinez, 45, was found guilty on Tuesday of murder for killing Hernandez and attempted murder for stabbing her teenage daughter. Prosecutors said Martinez told his 5-year-old son...
“Rising Crime: Indian Homes in Cupertino Face Alarming Burglary Wave”
On September 4, Heena Desai attended a neighborhood watch orientation organized by the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Department, aimed at combating a troubling surge in home burglaries. This concern arose after at least two homes in her East Cupertino neighborhood of Rancho Rinconada were broken into over the summer, specifically targeting valuable jewelry.
The Bay Area’s sixth largest city just got its first In-N-Out
There are now 37 In-N-Out restaurants in the Bay Area.
Tech titan shopping spree in South Bay tops $390 million with new deal
SUNNYVALE — Applied Materials has bought a big Sunnyvale building where Fry’s Electronics once operated a store, extending a shopping spree for the tech titan that now has topped a head-spinning $390 million. In the most recent deal, Applied Materials paid $100 million for the old Fry’s Electronics...
Blue mercury store robbed at Town & Country Village
According to the Palo Alto police department, on Thursday afternoon, two ladies who were dressed in medical scrubs entered a Blue mercury cosmetics store located in Town & Country Village. They then made their getaway with approximately $3,000 worth of stolen personal property. According to Lieutenant Con Maloney, the theft...
Rideshare driver shot at in North Bay; family says it is related to other crime
A Bay Area woman is speaking out after her husband was shot trying to get to a rideshare fare on Saturday. However, she believes it is related to a crime at a Vallejo gas station earlier in the week. The woman, who asked her identity not to be shared, said...
Weather Forecast For The San Francisco Bay Area
WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA
Santa Clara County school superintendent abruptly fired
The Santa Clara County Board of Education (SCCOE) fired Superintendent of Schools Mary Ann Dewan without a reason on Wednesday night. Dewan had been in charge for more than six years, since he joined the board of education in 2013. Before she was officially named superintendent, she was top schools...
Major Weekend Closure on California's US-101 Connector in San Francisco for Urgent Repair Work
San Francisco drivers, be prepared for major delays this weekend as the northbound US-101 connector to the Central Freeway is closed for emergency barrier repairs. The closure will last until 5 AM on Monday, October 7.
5 Bay Area cities, 2 counties get homeless removal funds
Gov. Gavin Newsom is awarding $131 million in grants to cities and counties that are seriously addressing homeless encampments. These grants come with stricter accountability measures than ever before. Newsom announced $131 million in grants to cities and counties, the latest in a billion-dollar program aimed at resolving the homeless...
The Daily, 10/03/24: A 20-pound rat plague is still spreading in the Bay Area
Nearly 1,000 nutria have been killed in the Bay Area this year alone. Wildlife officials are asking people to report these invasive, 2.5-foot-long rats because they have been seen on camera in Contra Costa County and are a threat to an important watershed. The San Francisco Chronicle was the first...
South Bay Family Seeks Justice After Mother’s Murder in Mexico
A South Bay family is mourning the tragic loss of Erica Gamino, a 41-year-old mother of five, who they believe was murdered during a trip to Mexico. The divorced mother, who grew up in San Jose, embarked on a journey to Tijuana with her boyfriend in early August, unaware that it would be the last time her family would see her.
Unpredictable fire causes school football game to come to a halt
SAN JOSE, CALIF—, During Silver Creek High School’s game against San Jose High School this Thursday, Sept. 12, an unexpected fire erupted behind the field causing the game to be paused for ten minutes. The game started with the first kick being fumbled by the Bulldogs but they...
California vineyard owner says he was fined $120K for providing free housing to his employee
A California vineyard owner is suing county officials after being fined for allowing a longtime employee to live in an RV on his property.
Girls Varsity Water Polo takes down Mountain View 11 – 4
Coming off a three OT loss and still not at full strength the Cats toughed out a victory over Mountain View at home. Strong defense and goaltending held the Spartans to just 4 goal. Goaltender Marina Jackson led the way with 8 saves and a steal. Charlotte Brown had 4...
Saturday Links: Glenhaven Fire only 20% contained
The Glenhaven Fire, which started yesterday in Lake County and has raged overnight to 400 acres in size, is still only at 20% containment. [Press Democrat]. A San Francisco woman accused of stealing $1,800 worth of items from a Lululemon store over the span of a week is facing felony grand theft charges, to which she pleaded not guilty. [Chronicle]
Bear Bites: Upscale Dining at Restoration Hardware Rooftop
Restoration Hardware, a chain of upscale furnishing stores, announced the opening of its rooftop restaurant location in Palo Alto’s Stanford Shopping Center in May. The restaurant sits on the third floor of the building, above two levels of modern furniture and artistic decor. It features an elegant interior with high glass ceilings and a fountain surrounded by olive trees. For those who prefer to dine outside, the outdoor patio offers a serene escape with stunning views of the surrounding skyline.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.