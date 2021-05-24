Margaret Abe-Koga grew up in San Mateo watching her parents live in a bubble. As Japanese immigrants seeking a better life in the U.S., Abe-Koga’s parents became enmeshed in the Japanese American community — but struggled outside of it and relied on her to translate English. As the family’s only link to the English-speaking world, she wasn’t aware of government support programs or how to connect her family to them as a child. Now she wants to ensure other families don’t miss similar safety nets as the next Santa Clara County supervisor.