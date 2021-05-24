Mountain View
1 killed in crash on I-880 in San Jose, brutal backupFOX 2 San Francisco1 day ago
Mother of 5 died after the man she had been involved in a romantic relationship with for over two years stabbed her repeatedly in front of her children while out on probationroanokedailymagazine.com1 day ago
Bike party takes over Safeway parking lot in San Jose and harassed residentsFOX 2 San Francisco1 day ago
4 at-large suspects use candy in Los Altos home break-in: policeKRON4 News5 hours ago
LATEST NEWS
4 at-large suspects use candy in Los Altos home break-in: police
(KRON) — Authorities are searching for four suspects in connection to a home burglary over the weekend, the Los Altos Police Department announced in a news release. Between 1:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. on Sept. 28, three male suspects broke into a home on the 700 block of Covington Road by smashing a rear glass […]
Dozens of people storm shopping plaza in San Jose's Willow Glen neighborhood
Police are on the lookout for a large group of people that mobbed the entrance of a parking lot in San Jose’s Willow Glen neighborhood over the weekend. Witnesses said that over 100 people on bikes, ranging from young teens to their early 20s, took over a parking lot near Bird and Minnesota Avenue on Saturday afternoon.
Highway 101 near Betabel Road back open after big rig fire shuts down highway
SAN BENITO/SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Highway 101 is back open in both directions after a big rig suddenly burst into flames on Tuesday afternoon. The CHP said the vehicle was on the southbound side of the highway, but smoke drifted into northbound lanes, resulting in the temporary closure. Firefighters were able to put The post Highway 101 near Betabel Road back open after big rig fire shuts down highway appeared first on KION546.
Football Game Preview: Mountain View Mountain Lions vs. Walden Grove Red Wolves
The Mountain View Mountain Lions will square off against the Walden Grove Red Wolves at 7:00 p.m. on Friday. Mountain View is no doubt hoping to put an end to a six-game streak of away losses dating back to last season. Mountain View will head into Friday's contest out to...
Bay Area woman and her lawyer allegedly killed by her new boyfriend
On Thursday, Georgina Padilla, 38, from Napa, and Ralph Andino III, 54, from American Canyon, were discovered outside of an apartment building located on the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue. As soon as the emergency personnel came at approximately 9:45 in the morning, they discovered that both of the individuals...
Election 2024: Mountain View official runs for D5 county seat
Margaret Abe-Koga grew up in San Mateo watching her parents live in a bubble. As Japanese immigrants seeking a better life in the U.S., Abe-Koga’s parents became enmeshed in the Japanese American community — but struggled outside of it and relied on her to translate English. As the family’s only link to the English-speaking world, she wasn’t aware of government support programs or how to connect her family to them as a child. Now she wants to ensure other families don’t miss similar safety nets as the next Santa Clara County supervisor.
Major California highway connector ramp set to close for an entire weekend forcing drivers on detour
San Francisco drivers are advised to prepare for a major weekend closure on the northbound US-101 connector to the Central Freeway. The closure will take place from Friday, October 4, at 10 PM to Monday, October 7, at 5 AM as crews conduct emergency barrier repairs following previous vehicle collisions.
San José Police Seek Public Assistance in 24th Homicide Case of the Year Following Shooting on Townsend Avenue
San José Police Department has begun an investigation into the city's 24th homicide of the year, which occurred last Friday. Patrol officers responded to reports of a shooting at Townsend Avenue and Park Entrance Drive, discovering an adult male victim with gunshot wounds, as reported by the San José Police Department.
Major New Costco Store Announced For Controversial California Location
This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: ScrapeHero.com, Eladelantado.com and Costco.com.
Mountain View Boys Water Polo Triumphs Over Fremont 13-5
The varsity boys water polo team achieved a solid victory over Fremont High School with a score of 13-5, marking a strong performance on September 24. After a competitive first quarter, Mountain View took control in the second, leading 6-3 at halftime. The Spartans maintained a solid defense and offense throughout the match, with standout performances, particularly from sophomore Austin Conover, who scored five goals. Senior players Jaz Livnat and Yannis Mihopoulos emphasized areas for improvement, particularly in communication and passing accuracy. Despite the win, efforts to strengthen team strategies moving forward were highlighted.
King James in Mountain View
The title might bring to mind the British ruler who commissioned a new translation of the Bible, but Rajiv Joseph’s comic play is instead about the friendship of two men formed upon a shared appreciation of basketball star LeBron James. Professional sports inform the story’s background, but ultimately, King James explores the bonds of fellowship and the power of sports to bring people together. The play is directed by Giovanna Sardelli, artistic director of TheatreWorks Silicon Valley. Sardelli has a gift for staging plays with well-drawn characters; she also directed last year’s cheeky Mrs. Christie. King James runs through Nov. 3.
Bay Area voters react to vice presidential debate
Many Bay Area voters gathered in places like San Jose and downtown San Francisco on Tuesday night to watch the first and only vice presidential debate. For the most part, it was civil. At times polite. But it did have some heated moments between Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Senator...
Man arrested for allegedly killing his wife in Hayward domestic violence incident
A Hayward man was arrested for allegedly killing his wife following a police investigation into her death which was originally deemed suspicious, authorities said.Hayward police said the incident happened Sept. 23 near the 27000 block of Eucalyptus Court in the neighborhood just south of Tennyson High School. A person called 911 after a family member at a residence indicated that something had happened inside the home, police said.Officers arrived to find the victim, 47-year-old Tania Afanador, unresponsive and she was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers also found 47-year-old Alvaro Sierra injured from apparent self-inflicted lacerations, police said.Sierra was taken...
Bay Area Weather Alert: Mixed Conditions with Chances of Showers and Gusts Before Midweek Clearing
Bay Area residents can expect some respite from the recent erratic weather. The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a forecast that sees high pressure building midweek after a lingering trough and a cold front pass through the area. According to NWS Cleveland, today's overcast will give way to partly to mostly cloudy skies, with only isolated showers expected as the upper-level low gradually moves eastward.
Person fatally struck by BART train in East Bay
(KRON) — A train struck and killed a person in the East Bay on Monday night, BART confirmed to KRON4. BART received a report of a person entering the trackway at the Hayward station just before 9 p.m. The person was struck and killed between the Hayward and South Hayward stations. The Hayward station will […]
All lanes open after I-880 fatal collision
(KRON) – A motorcyclist was killed after a collision involving another vehicle on Monday morning, the San Jose California Highway Patrol said. The collision occurred at 4:38 a.m. on Interstate 880. At 8:30 a.m., CHP announced all lanes were open.
Silver Alert issued for missing East Palo Alto woman
UPDATE: Bassett has been found. (KRON) — Authorities are searching for an East Palo Alto woman who was last seen Monday morning, California Highway Patrol said. Faye Bassett, 93, was last seen in her car at about 8:30 a.m. in East Palo Alto. She is believed to be driving a gold 2000 Ford Crown Victoria […]
Meet the Candidates: Mountain View City Council
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready... It has been a busy election season in Mountain View, with a crowded slate of candidates running for City Council. This year there are nine contenders in the race, looking to fill four seats that are up for grabs in November. With so many...
Bike party takes over Safeway parking lot in San Jose and harassed residents
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Some residents in the Willow Glen area of San Jose say they were caught off guard when a group of bike riders harassed innocent bystanders in a Safeway parking lot. Police say the incident happened on Saturday afternoon. KTVU spoke with Erin Ronan, who says the...
Three Suspects Arrested in Series of Armed Robberies at 7-11 Stores in Redwood City, Police Credit Interagency Efforts
The Redwood City police, along with several other law enforcement agencies, successfully arrested three men accused of a series of armed robberies at local 7-11 stores. According to a press release from the Redwood City Police Department, officers responded to reports of an armed robbery at the 7-11 on 5th Avenue this morning, followed by a similar incident about 20 minutes later at another 7-11 on El Camino Real.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.