    TODAY’S TOP STORIES

    1 killed in crash on I-880 in San Jose, brutal backup
    FOX 2 San Francisco's avatarFOX 2 San Francisco1 day ago

    Mother of 5 died after the man she had been involved in a romantic relationship with for over two years stabbed her repeatedly in front of her children while out on probation
    roanokedailymagazine.com1 day ago

    Bike party takes over Safeway parking lot in San Jose and harassed residents
    FOX 2 San Francisco's avatarFOX 2 San Francisco23 hours ago

    4 at-large suspects use candy in Los Altos home break-in: police
    KRON4 News's avatarKRON4 News4 hours ago

    LATEST NEWS

    KRON4 News

    4 at-large suspects use candy in Los Altos home break-in: police

    4 hours ago
    MaxPreps

    Football Game Preview: Mountain View Mountain Lions vs. Walden Grove Red Wolves

    16 hours ago
    NBC Bay Area

    Dozens of people storm shopping plaza in San Jose's Willow Glen neighborhood

    1 day ago
    KION News Channel 546

    Highway 101 near Betabel Road back open after big rig fire shuts down highway

    4 hours ago
    San José Spotlight

    Election 2024: Mountain View official runs for D5 county seat

    1 day ago
    CBS San Francisco

    Man arrested for allegedly killing his wife in Hayward domestic violence incident

    8 hours ago
    Joel Eisenberg

    Major New Costco Store Announced For Controversial California Location

    9 hours ago
    Golden Gate Media

    Major California highway connector ramp set to close for an entire weekend forcing drivers on detour

    3 hours ago
    metrosiliconvalley.com

    King James in Mountain View

    7 hours ago
    hoodline.com

    San José Police Seek Public Assistance in 24th Homicide Case of the Year Following Shooting on Townsend Avenue

    1 day ago
    bvmsports.com

    Mountain View Boys Water Polo Triumphs Over Fremont 13-5

    1 day ago
    KTVU FOX 2

    Motorcyclist dies in one of 2 crashes on I-880 in San Jose

    1 day ago
    KTVU FOX 2

    Bike party takes over Safeway parking lot in San Jose and harassed residents

    23 hours ago
    mygateway.news

    Bay Area woman and her lawyer allegedly killed by her new boyfriend

    1 day ago
    MaxPreps

    Football Recap: Mountain View Skates Past Gateway with Ease

    2 days ago
    KRON4 News

    Person fatally struck by BART train in East Bay

    23 hours ago
    Silicon Valley

    World-famous car company sets up new store at Santana Row in San Jose

    9 hours ago
    Mountain View Voice

    Meet the Candidates: Mountain View City Council

    9 hours ago
    hoodline.com

    Bay Area Weather Alert: Mixed Conditions with Chances of Showers and Gusts Before Midweek Clearing

    1 day ago
    hoodline.com

    Three Suspects Arrested in Series of Armed Robberies at 7-11 Stores in Redwood City, Police Credit Interagency Efforts

    8 hours ago
