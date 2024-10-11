On the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s hazard map, the landscape of the U.S. is color-coded to illustrate different levels of danger from extreme weather. Several Bay Area counties are shaded dark red, the highest level of risk. They’re considered to be even more in peril than the communities recently devastated by Hurricane Helene, which are still rated a less ominous light blue. In fact, five of the Bay Area’s nine counties are in the 99th percentile for natural disaster risks, according to the agency — ranked in the top 15 out of all 3,007 counties in the country.