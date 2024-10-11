Mountain View
Crash on 101 in Mountain View blocking traffic, injuries reported
(KRON) — The California Highway Patrol is advising that a severe traffic alert has been issued due to an injury crash on the southbound lanes of Highway 101 in Mountain View Friday afternoon. The crash occurred just north of San Antonio Road. The left and center lanes are blocked as a result of the crash. […]
Fleet Week's Blue Angels air show canceled Saturday due to fog
SAN FRANCISCO – The Blue Angels air show over the Bay Area during Feet Week was canceled on Saturday due to unsafe conditions. Fleet Week officials said the Blue Angeles determined it was not safe to fly on Saturday due to the fog during an observation flight.WATCH: Friday's San Francisco Fleet Week Blue Angels air showThey believe the show will be a go on Sunday."If you missed the action today, get ready for a great show tomorrow," Fleet Week SF posted on X.ALSO READ: Guide to San Francisco Fleet Week 2024The Blue Angels headline Fleet Week's air show and is the only air show in the country that features a commercial airliner to perform a fully choreographed act, according to officials.
Guns, drugs recovered from illegal gambling den bust in San Jose: PD
(KRON) — The San Jose Police Department’s METRO units busted an illegal gambling den also selling illegal drugs out of a residence in San Jose on Friday. Both guns and drugs were recovered from the operation. SJPD units were investigating an ongoing investigation of illegal narcotics sales operating out of an illegal gambling den in […]
Bay Area steakhouse named best in state: report
(KRON) – A restaurant in San Francisco’s Design District was named the best steakhouse in all of California, according to Taste of Home. The recipe magazine named Michelin star eatery Niku Steakhouse best in the Golden State. The executive chef, Dustin Falcon, was once a busser at Wolfgang Puck in Fort Lauderdale. Nowadays, Chef Falcon […]
Convicted felon forgot loaded, unregistered pistol in shopping cart: San Mateo police
SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) – The San Mateo Police Department (SMPD) announced the arrest of a convicted felon on multiple gun-related felony charges after a lengthy investigation during which the man left a bag containing a loaded, unregistered pistol in a store’s shopping cart. SMPD reported that officers collected the firearm on Sept. 26 after […]
Limited healthcare mask mandates return to California’s Bay Area
(The Center Square) – Limited mask mandates are returning to several counties in California’s Bay Area through spring of 2025. In Alameda, Contra Costa, Santa Clara, San Mateo, and Napa counties, masks must be worn in skilled nursing facilities, hospitals, and many other healthcare settings. The new mandate was put into effect to limit the […]
Rain possible for Bay Area Saturday, according to National Weather Service
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Rain is possible in the Bay Area Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS forecast sees rain spreading across the North Bay early Saturday morning. It will then move south throughout the day, eventually dissipating before reaching the Central Coast. Rainfall amounts, according to the NWS, are expected to […]
Anand Vaidya (1976-2024)
Anand Jayprakash Vaidya, professor of philosophy at San José State University, has died. Professor Vaidya worked in philosophy of mind, epistemology (especially the epistemology of modality), perception, logic, and critical thinking, among other areas, with an emphasis on cross-cultural and multi-disciplinary philosophy. You can learn more about his research here and here.
Several Bay Area counties are among the most at risk in the U.S. for natural disasters. One of them is trying to improve its preparedness.
On the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s hazard map, the landscape of the U.S. is color-coded to illustrate different levels of danger from extreme weather. Several Bay Area counties are shaded dark red, the highest level of risk. They’re considered to be even more in peril than the communities recently devastated by Hurricane Helene, which are still rated a less ominous light blue. In fact, five of the Bay Area’s nine counties are in the 99th percentile for natural disaster risks, according to the agency — ranked in the top 15 out of all 3,007 counties in the country.
Richard Sherman Will Become the Next Stanford Head Coach
The Stanford Cardinals have a lot to prove in their upcoming game against Notre Dame. In a rivalry matchup, they should be competitive, and they will need to be with Troy Taylor on the hot seat. Stanford is currently 2-3, and they went 3-9 last year in Taylor’s first season....
Aurora borealis: Stunning photos of northern lights in the Bay Area
(KRON) — The aurora borealis lit up parts of the Northern California sky on Thursday night and KRON4 viewers were able to capture some spectacular images of nature’s lightshow. A series of unusually strong solar storms hit the Earth Thursday, producing stunning skies that were full of pinks, purples, greens and blues. According to the […]
Police: Protesters booked for vandalizing stores, injuring officer
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready... Palo Alto police have arrested two Berkeley residents this week for vandalizing an Apple store, resisting arrest and injuring a police officer during a pro-Palestine demonstration at Stanford Shopping Center on Oct 7. According to the police, officers who were monitoring the demonstration witnessed...
A 25-year-old Redwood City man has been convicted of causing the death of a Peninsula couple in a street racing collision
The man who is accused of killing someone while street racing on a major road in Redwood City two years ago pleaded not guilty earlier this week and could spend up to nine years in jail. Some of you may remember the terrible accident that happened on El Camino Real...
Man performing unlicensed dentistry in Gilroy arrested; police looking for more victims
GILROY, Calif. (FOX26) — A man known as "Dr. Antonio" in Gilroy in Santa Clara County was arrested after police said he was performing dental services without a license. Detectives are now looking for additional victims following the arrest of Luis Antonio Perez Juarez. Juarez was apprehended after authorities...
The Bay Area's king of barbecue is hiding in the most unlikely town
He left a Michelin-starred restaurant for pork ribs and metal trays.
Volleyball Recap: Mesa Now 8-1 over Last Nine Games
On Friday, the Mesa Jackrabbits earned a 2-0 victory over the Sacred Heart Prep Gators. Mesa's not only won, but also showed off some consistency: keeping Sacred Heart Prep to exactly 17 points across their sets. Once all was said and done, the final score wound up at 25-17, 25-17.
Big San Jose housing complex with hundreds of units flops into default
SAN JOSE — A big San Jose housing complex with hundreds of units is in default on a loan that tops a quarter-billion dollars, a setback that could lead to a foreclosure of the property’s delinquent financing. The $264 million construction loan for the double-tower housing highrise at...
'It’ll never really be over': Capitola woman's friends react to her killer's verdict
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A guilty verdict has been rendered out of Santa Cruz for a Bay Area man who murdered his Capitola girlfriend. Theo Lengyel was found guilty of first-degree murder of his 61-year-old girlfriend, Alice Herrmann. "It’s over, but it’s not. It’s not really. It’ll never really...
Mountain View City Council candidates discuss policies and priorities at Voice, League of Women’s forum
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready... In an election season marked by a lot of national discord, the Mountain View City Council race has gone in the opposite direction, with candidates sticking to policy positions while also showing support for each other. This year, the slate is crowded with nine...
