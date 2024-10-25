Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • T3

    These Audio-Technica birthday headphones look jaw-dropping

    By Max Freeman-Mills,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lowle_0wLQmqJ600

    If you're going to celebrate a big birthday, there's no better way to do it in the tech world than launching a new product. That's even more the case if said birthday is a particularly meaningful one, like Audio-Technica's current anniversary.

    2024 is the 50th year since it brought out its first-ever pair of headphones, remarkably, making it not only a heck of a lot older than me, but also older than plenty of its bigger competitors. In those years there's no doubt that Audio-Technica has made some of the best headphones on the market, too. So, it's only fitting that the headphones it's bringing out look sumptuous, too - the classic, open-backed ATH-ADX3000.

    The chunky over-ear headphones are traditional and therefore wired, with an extremely comfortable-looking design that should make them perfect for long, relaxed listening sessions at home. Each one will have been hand-crafted in Machida, Tokyo, according to Audio-Technica, from in-house components.

    Those exposed drivers should make for a hugely expansive sound-stage, which will thrill audiophiles, and the free flowing of air through the headphones has apparently been a core facet of the design. Depending on your level of expertise, then, the price tag attached will probably surprise you in one of two ways.

    At £859 or €999, the ATH-ADX3000 is clearly a pretty expensive set of headphones, but we're actually impressed at how affordable that price is compared to some other limited editions that Audio-Technica has launched in the last few years. These still won't come close to rivalling a mainstream pair of wireless headphones on price, even high-end ones like the Bose QuietComfort Ultra , but they're potentially attractive to anyone looking to get into wired audiophile-grade hardware without spending literally thousands.

    The ATH-ADX3000 should be available today directly from Audio-Technica, to crown that 50th birthday celebration, so you might want to consider getting a pair for yourself if that attracts you. Once you start listening to lossless music in a quiet environment with this sort of kit, you'll soon start to wonder why you ever did it the more modern way.

    Related Search

    Audio-Technica headphonesHigh-End audio equipmentAudiophile gearLimited Edition productsAudio-TechnicaTokyo

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Soundcore’s new earbuds promise much better sound than rival open-ears
    T33 days ago
    Eufy launches surprise video doorbell – and it's got a handy face-to-face feature
    T33 days ago
    Pure's new Classic Mini is a "portable radio powerhouse"
    T31 day ago
    Fjallraven’s Expedition Down Jacket hits the big 5-0 and gets a limited edition makeover
    T38 days ago
    New Seiko dive watch has an air of the Royal Oak about it
    T35 days ago
    Google Pixel 9a tipped for a camera change you might find surprising
    T33 days ago
    Hate shaving? Manscaped's new foil shaver is one of the easiest (and gentlest) I've ever seen
    T35 days ago
    Apple’s planning a Halloween spooktacular, reveals insider
    T34 days ago
    Philips is offering free barista training to customers who purchase its new espresso machine
    T35 days ago
    Porsche reveals new 911 GT3 with a family-friendly surprise
    T38 days ago
    Philips Hue raises the bar with second smart lighting update in a month
    T35 days ago
    9 best Creed fragrances for men 2024: timeless scents to make a lasting impression
    T33 days ago
    This Zenith x Porter PILOT chronograph watch is a triumph in khaki
    T36 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune9 days ago
    Forget the Switch 2, my favourite Nintendo console is to return as a 4K powerhouse
    T36 days ago
    3 best Amazon Prime Video shows to watch after The Boys
    T32 days ago
    The biggest free Game Pass game yet could be the saviour Xbox Series X needs
    T32 days ago
    These Ozlo sleep earbuds have a built-in alarm and audio masking – but they’ll cost you
    T34 days ago
    No gym necessary – this 30-minute dumbbell workout builds muscle fast from home
    T34 days ago
    Can this base layer inspired by sharks give you the competitive edge this Winter?
    T35 hours ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post10 days ago
    Brooks Running’s classic support shoe just got a plush upgrade
    T34 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Kia EV6 first drive: the EV you know and love, but better
    T35 days ago
    This special edition Fusion phone is a treat for Marvel fans – if only you could buy it
    T34 days ago
    Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 4 review: a top-class rugged compact speaker
    T35 days ago
    Philips Hue Twilight review: bright, colourful and pricey – but the app is what really shines
    T35 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza15 days ago
    Chemically converted THC saps revenue from Colorado’s legal marijuana industry, state says
    Matt Whittaker29 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy