Forget ovens – this supersized air fryer has a 30-litre capacity and transparent double doors

QUICK SUMMARY

Midea has launched its latest air fryer that can replace almost every appliance in your kitchen. The Midea Flexify French Door Air Fryer Oven has a 26.4 QT / 30-litre capacity, 10 pre-set programmes and transparent double doors.

The Midea Flexify French Door Air Fryer Oven costs $169.99. UK availability has yet to be announced.

Home appliances brand, Midea has just launched its latest air fryer, and it might be the biggest air fryer I’ve ever seen. The Midea Flexify French Door Air Fryer Oven has an impressively large capacity, and multiple settings, so it can effectively replace most of the appliances in your kitchen – but it’s its double doors that I’m most excited by.

One of the most common issues with traditional air fryers is that you can’t always see inside them unless you open the drawer or pull out the basket. While more models are getting handy viewing windows to monitor your cooking progress, Midea has done one better by adding double doors to its new supersized air fryer.

The Midea Flexify French Door Air Fryer Oven looks like a cross between a toaster oven and a regular oven, and while it’s a fairly big piece of equipment, Midea states that it can sit comfortably on your counter without taking up too much room. Similar to the French double doors that you’d find on a fridge , the Midea Flexify French Door Air Fryer Oven is easy to see into, and can even prevent burns with its new door design.

With a 26.4 QT / 30-litre capacity, the Midea Flexify French Door Air Fryer Oven can fit a huge amount of food inside, including a 12-inch pizza and a whole chicken. It comes with ten pre-set programmes so it can be used by air fryer beginners and experts alike.

(Image credit: Midea)

In terms of settings, the Midea Flexify French Door Air Fryer Oven can air fry, roast, bake, broil, slow cook, pizza, toast, warm, reheat and dehydrate. With its large size and cooking capabilities, it can replace most appliances in your kitchen to help you save money, like your oven, toaster and slow cooker.

Using Cyclone Air Fry technology, the Midea Flexify French Door Air Fryer Oven circulates the air inside the device by 360° to ensure proper cooking coverage. So, while it might not look like a conventional air fryer, it definitely acts like one. It also has built-in sensors that monitor temperature and time to ensure the best results every time.

The Midea Flexify French Door Air Fryer Oven is available to buy for $169.99 at Midea . At time of writing, it’s not yet available in the UK – but here’s hoping it will be soon!