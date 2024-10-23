Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • T3

    Forget ovens – this supersized air fryer has a 30-litre capacity and transparent double doors

    By Bethan Girdler-Maslen,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27LEn1_0wIOCxPG00

    QUICK SUMMARY

    Midea has launched its latest air fryer that can replace almost every appliance in your kitchen. The Midea Flexify French Door Air Fryer Oven has a 26.4 QT / 30-litre capacity, 10 pre-set programmes and transparent double doors.

    The Midea Flexify French Door Air Fryer Oven costs $169.99. UK availability has yet to be announced.

    Home appliances brand, Midea has just launched its latest air fryer, and it might be the biggest air fryer I’ve ever seen. The Midea Flexify French Door Air Fryer Oven has an impressively large capacity, and multiple settings, so it can effectively replace most of the appliances in your kitchen – but it’s its double doors that I’m most excited by.

    One of the most common issues with traditional air fryers is that you can’t always see inside them unless you open the drawer or pull out the basket. While more models are getting handy viewing windows to monitor your cooking progress, Midea has done one better by adding double doors to its new supersized air fryer.

    The Midea Flexify French Door Air Fryer Oven looks like a cross between a toaster oven and a regular oven, and while it’s a fairly big piece of equipment, Midea states that it can sit comfortably on your counter without taking up too much room. Similar to the French double doors that you’d find on a fridge , the Midea Flexify French Door Air Fryer Oven is easy to see into, and can even prevent burns with its new door design.

    With a 26.4 QT / 30-litre capacity, the Midea Flexify French Door Air Fryer Oven can fit a huge amount of food inside, including a 12-inch pizza and a whole chicken. It comes with ten pre-set programmes so it can be used by air fryer beginners and experts alike.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K2QSs_0wIOCxPG00

    (Image credit: Midea)

    In terms of settings, the Midea Flexify French Door Air Fryer Oven can air fry, roast, bake, broil, slow cook, pizza, toast, warm, reheat and dehydrate. With its large size and cooking capabilities, it can replace most appliances in your kitchen to help you save money, like your oven, toaster and slow cooker.

    Using Cyclone Air Fry technology, the Midea Flexify French Door Air Fryer Oven circulates the air inside the device by 360° to ensure proper cooking coverage. So, while it might not look like a conventional air fryer, it definitely acts like one. It also has built-in sensors that monitor temperature and time to ensure the best results every time.

    The Midea Flexify French Door Air Fryer Oven is available to buy for $169.99 at Midea . At time of writing, it’s not yet available in the UK – but here’s hoping it will be soon!

    Related Search

    Air fryer reviewsKitchen appliancesCooking techniquesHome cookingOvenMidea

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Soundcore’s new earbuds promise much better sound than rival open-ears
    T32 days ago
    Monolith's stainless steel speaker is very metal
    T34 days ago
    Ultenic U16 Flex review: my favourite cordless vacuum cleaner got an upgrade
    T38 days ago
    New Timex watch is a limited edition and just £1 – here's how to get yours
    T34 days ago
    Fellow’s Precision Coffee Maker is the smartest drip coffee machine I’ve seen – but it’ll cost you
    T36 days ago
    Fjallraven’s Expedition Down Jacket hits the big 5-0 and gets a limited edition makeover
    T36 days ago
    Investigators Think They Found the Source of the Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak
    Thomas Smith5 hours ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    Ulysse Nardin gives its Freak watch a stunning navy upgrade
    T37 days ago
    Google Pixel 9a tipped for a camera change you might find surprising
    T32 days ago
    Netflix's new sci-fi with Stranger Things star has something for all the family
    T35 days ago
    Large Shih Tzu Searching For Love After Owners Move Away
    Camilo Díaz2 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Brooks Running’s classic support shoe just got a plush upgrade
    T32 days ago
    Kia EV6 first drive: the EV you know and love, but better
    T33 days ago
    Motorola free upgrade to add feature Samsung Galaxy owners have enjoyed for months
    T37 days ago
    Animated classic to return as sequel on Netflix – 21 years after 100%-rated original
    T37 days ago
    Your PS5 games could change forever after groundbreaking court decision
    T37 days ago
    Husqvarna raises the bar with three new wireless robot lawn mowers – and they'll be here sooner than expected
    T32 days ago
    No gym necessary – this 30-minute dumbbell workout builds muscle fast from home
    T33 days ago
    Sage the Oracle Jet review: truly exceptional espresso, and everything else
    T314 hours ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    3 best Amazon Prime Video shows to watch after The Boys
    T312 hours ago
    Philips Hue Twilight review: bright, colourful and pricey – but the app is what really shines
    T34 days ago
    The biggest free Game Pass game yet could be the saviour Xbox Series X needs
    T310 hours ago
    Columbia Wyldwood Waterproof Hiking Shell review: the most waterproof (and shiny) jacket I’ve ever worn
    T36 days ago
    This is the smoothest CarPlay integration I've seen on an electric vehicle
    T32 days ago
    Easy Lemon Cream Cheese Dump Cake Using Only 4 Ingredients: A Citrusy and Creamy Delight
    Recipe Roundup27 days ago
    Porsche reveals new 911 GT3 with a family-friendly surprise
    T37 days ago
    eufyCam S3 Pro review: a smarter dual camera solution
    T33 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy