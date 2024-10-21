This Zenith x Porter PILOT chronograph watch is a triumph in khaki

QUICK SUMMARY

Zenith has collaborated with PORTER on two new limited edition PILOT watches. The PILOT Automatic PORTER Edition and PILOT Big Date Flyback PORTER Edition are made from khaki ceramic and come with a designer PORTER bag.

Swiss luxury watch manufacturer Zenith has just launched its latest collaboration with Japanese bag brand, PORTER. The two new PILOT watches are made from khaki ceramic and are inspired by travel and aviation, themes that are synonymous with both iconic brands.

Zenith is well known for its PILOT collection, the brand’s longest running collection to date. Launched back in the 1950s, Zenith PILOT watches shaped the world of aviation watches, and following the collection’s revamp in 2023, the watches have since drawn inspiration from both past and present day aviation.

Now, Zenith has collaborated with PORTER and released two new watches, inspired by its love of aviation and PORTER’s focus on travel goods. The first and main watch from the collaboration is the PILOT Big Date Flyback PORTER Edition , a 42.mm matte khaki ceramic watch with chronograph counters and orange hands.

The Zenith PILOT Big Date Flyback PORTER Edition is powered by the El Primero automatic high-frequency chronograph calibre. The movement was made exclusively for this PILOT watch, and offers big date and flyback functions for precise timekeeping.

The dial of the Zenith PILOT Big Date Flyback PORTER Edition displays two chronograph counters, including 30-minute and 5-minute counters, both of which can be controlled with black PVD pushers that flank the crown. The textured khaki dial showcases white Arabic numerals, while the main hour and minute hands, as well as the chronograph hands are showcased in a vibrant orange colour.

(Image credit: Zenith)

Other features of the Zenith PILOT Big Date Flyback PORTER Edition include an oversized date window at the six o’clock position, a caseback that displays the movement, and interchangeable rubber and velcro straps. PORTER branding is showcased on the caseback and straps, too.

The second limited edition watch from the collaboration is the PILOT Automatic PORTER Edition . It’s similar in colour, design and texture as the Big Date Flyback, but it doesn’t feature any chronographs and it comes in a 40mm case. It also uses the El Primero 3620 high-frequency manufacture movement, which offers a 60 hour power reserve.

As part of the collaboration, PORTER has also designed a new messenger bag for the watches to fit into. Signed by both brands, the bag comes in khaki on the outside, while the interior is in Zenith’s signature blue colour.

Both Zenith x PORTER watches are limited to 500 pieces and are available on the Zenith website and in select boutiques worldwide. The PILOT Big Date Flyback PORTER Edition is priced at £13,900 / $15,500. As of writing, the PILOT Automatic PORTER Edition is set to arrive on the site this week so pricing has yet to be confirmed.