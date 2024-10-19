Fjallraven’s Expedition Down Jacket hits the big 5-0 and gets a limited edition makeover

The Fjallraven Expedition Down Jacket – yes, that puffy jacket you’ve seen keeping everyone from seasoned Arctic explorers to overly optimistic city commuters warm – has turned 50. Half a century.

This iconic piece of outerwear, designed to battle the cold so you don’t have to, has now been keeping people cosy for longer than it takes most of us to remember where we left our car keys.

Launched in 1974, Fjallraven’s Expedition Down Jacket was the brainchild of founder Åke Nordin, who, after a particularly frigid night in the Swedish wilderness, thought, "You know what would make this whole 'outdoors' thing better? Not freezing."

And thus, the Expedition Down Jacket was born – a piece of kit so warm that the only thing it hasn’t melted is its own cool factor. To mark this milestone, Fjallraven isn’t just sitting back and letting the jacket’s legend speak for itself.

Instead, they’re releasing 50 individually numbered Expedition 50 Down Jacket s (£750) and 450 Expedition 50 Down Lite Jackets (£550) because, apparently, even after 50 years, the jacket remains a hot commodity. (Pun very much intended.)

For the collectors, or those just looking to shell out for a piece of history, these limited-edition jackets feature special labelling and a unique colourway, so you can walk around in exclusive warmth knowing your jacket is one of only 50 (or 450, but who’s counting?).

(Image credit: Fjallraven)

Still the same, but better

Remarkably, the jacket has changed very little since its first release, which is almost unheard of in today’s world of fast fashion, where last year’s trends are this year’s recycling pile. This steadfast refusal to change proves one thing: when you nail a design that well, it doesn’t need to keep up with fads.

And yet, the Expedition Down Jacket has watched the world evolve around it – from the tragic rise and fall of the MiniDisc to the mullet hairstyle making a (somewhat questionable) comeback.

During its 50-year reign, species have been saved, governments have changed, and technology has moved at light speed, but Fjallraven’s jacket? It’s been steadfast in its mission: keep you warm and make you look effortlessly cool while doing it.

But let’s face it, this jacket isn’t just about nostalgia. Sure, it’s seen more winters than some of us have had hot dinners, but it’s still ready to take on new adventures. Fjallraven’s 1974 Expedition Series, inspired by this original marvel, shows that age really is just a number.

With the same robust design principles and a sprinkle of modern technology, this range proves that while some things change (lookin' at you, pagers), others – like staying warm – are timeless.

So, here’s to the Fjallraven Expedition Down Jacket: keeping us warm through 50 years of bad hairstyles, good music, and questionable technology. If only all of our life choices could age as gracefully.