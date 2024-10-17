Open in App
    • T3

    Xbox rolls out the red carpet for Call of Duty with new accessories

    By Max Freeman-Mills,

    2 days ago

    We're entering a time of year when other gaming publishers quake in fear - the Call of Duty machine is rolling into town, with Black Ops 6 now extremely imminent ahead of its launch on 25 October. To celebrate that upcoming release, Xbox is rolling out some new limited-edition accessories.

    It's offering funky new designs for both the Xbox Wireless Controller and the Xbox Elite Wireless Control Series 2, along with a new console wrap for the Series X, so that you can really get into the mood before the game arrives.

    They're pretty fun to look at in all cases, with a white base covered in redacted text and kooky conspiracy visuals, which is perfectly fitting for the absurd alternate-history timeline that the Black Ops games are now fully committed to. Each is also a little different to the others, which means that you won't just be getting a template applied to whichever you might pick.

    The accessories aren't going to be that widely available, though. You can pick up either controller through the Xbox store exclusively, with the two controllers available as customisation options in the Xbox Design Lab. The wrap is one you can just get shipped to you, meanwhile.

    I'd certainly say that these limited-edition wraps are also way preferable to the many one-off consoles that Xbox has been fond of releasing in the last few years. Rather than entering a raffle for a duplicate of a console you probably already own, you can spend a fairly reasonable amount of money ($54.99 or £49.99) to revamp your console's look entirely. That price might not be to everyone's taste, admittedly.

    This isn't even the limits of the Black Ops 6 release, since there are also some sweatpants and a hoodie that you'll find on the Xbox store, too. They'll let you stick your colours to the mast for the upcoming game, which promises to make some fairly major changes to how COD feels to play thanks to a new 'omnimovement' system.

    This basically allows for more natural animations to play out when switching between different stances, movement directions and more. In practice, it looks like it's going make the game even faster than it's ever been, which is saying something!

