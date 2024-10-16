Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • T3

    Does this new Audi have the longest EV range of any plug-in hybrid?

    By Alistair Charlton,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zLa6F_0w977iqF00

    It might only be described as a facelift, but the hybrid system of the freshly updated Audi A3 has undergone a major upgrade.

    The battery capacity has grown from 13 kWh (usable) to 19.7 kWh, and with it the maximum EV range has increased to a hugely impressive 88 miles – that’s double what its predecessor could manage.

    Does this give the A3 Sportback 40 the longest EV range of any hybrid ever made? Yes, so far as we can tell. That figure puts it well ahead of second place, the 77-mile Polestar 1 (which was a limited-edition car no longer in production) and ahead too of the current Range Rover Sport , which despite its huge 38.2 kWh battery manages a claimed 74 miles without using the engine.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XtfmJ_0w977iqF00

    (Image credit: Audi)

    What’s more, the Audi A3 plug-in hybrid has had its charging speed upgraded to 50 kW, which means the battery can be filled from 10 to 80 percent at a public charger in less than 30 minutes, the manufacturer says. Using an 11 kW AC wallbox charger at home, the battery can fill from empty in 2.5 hours.

    The new A3’s plug-in drivetrain comprises a turbocharged 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine (which is also used by the Volkswagen Golf eHybrid), a battery pack under the rear seats, and a single motor. Total power output is 201 bhp, all of which is sent to the front wheels, and the 0-62 mph time is a claimed 7.4 seconds, while top speed is 140 mph. If you stick to electric-only mode, the top speed is limited to 87 mph.

    Audi explains how the car always starts in full-electric mode, but then uses a mode called Auto Hybrid when driving. This smartly switches between engine and battery power depending on what the driver needs and how much charge the battery has. Like other plug-in hybrids, the car aims to stick to battery power for low-speed driving, with the engine taking priority at higher speeds.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HvR5z_0w977iqF00

    (Image credit: Audi)

    Also like other hybrids, the car can either coast with the engine off, or use regenerative braking to feed energy back into the battery when slowing down; Audi says the battery can recharge at up to 43 kW when slowing and braking. As with Audi’s all-electric cars, a set of paddles behind the steering wheel can be used to adjust the strength of the regenerative braking system.

    Priced from £39,150, the new Audi A3 Sportback 40 plug-in hybrid will be available to order in the UK from November.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    iPhone 17 Pro and entire iPhone 18 series tipped for a very important upgrade
    T32 days ago
    Animated classic to return as sequel on Netflix – 21 years after 100%-rated original
    T318 hours ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson14 days ago
    Huel Black Edition’s latest flavours bring the heat – and the fruit – to your day
    T31 day ago
    Threads free update to add "Marmite" new feature – you'll either love it or hate it
    T32 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza26 days ago
    Apple gives all Slow Horses fans a treat after the epic season 4 finale
    T317 hours ago
    Xbox rolls out the red carpet for Call of Duty with new accessories
    T31 day ago
    The North Face celebrates 30 years of the iconic Himalayan Parka with a bold, modern reinvention
    T32 days ago
    Lace up for magic: Brooks Running announces enchanting collaboration with runDisney
    T32 days ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King29 days ago
    A Grand Theft Auto movie is coming and it already has 95% on Rotten Tomatoes
    T38 hours ago
    I tried the new Tommy Forever fragrance – it's a solid, retro-inspired scent for not much cash
    T31 day ago
    A stretchologist says these are the three moves we should be doing everyday for better posture
    T32 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post2 days ago
    iPhone 16 review: clever, not just intelligent
    T32 days ago
    Expert reveals important reason why you should start your Christmas shopping this week
    T31 day ago
    Le Creuset launches its Halloween collection – and I want to fill my kitchen with pumpkins
    T32 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post24 days ago
    Ulysse Nardin gives its Freak watch a stunning navy upgrade
    T37 hours ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz1 day ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz24 days ago
    New Kindles go on sale at major UK retailer – and they haven't even launched yet
    T32 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune28 days ago
    Crew Member on World's Largest Cruise Ship Reveals Crew-Only Areas in Video
    J. Souza23 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz5 days ago
    Cruise Passengers Mystified as Hundreds of Birds Fall Onto Cruise Ship Dead
    J. Souza7 days ago
    Some Nissan users are snagging a killer free charging upgrade
    T32 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post15 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz24 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy