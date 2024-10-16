Open in App
    5 spooky smart home gadgets you need to elevate your Halloween decorations

    By Lizzie Wilmot,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3spoHu_0w95zbqR00

    Spooky season is well and truly here, meaning Halloween decorations will be popping up everywhere you look. Towering ghouls on rooftops or elaborate pumpkin-filled window displays might not be your style, but that doesn't mean you can't decorate in a way that's uniquely yours.

    Ranging from the best smart lights to the best smart speakers , there are a number of gadgets out there that will add to your own spooky setup. I've rounded up my top five picks below, all of which you should consider buying as well.

    1. Samsung The Freestyle (2nd Gen) Smart Portable Projector

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46wztY_0w95zbqR00

    (Image credit: Samsung)

    One of the best projectors for a spooky movie marathon is a must-have, and this portable model from Samsung is one of our favourites.

    Samsung's The Freestyle (2nd Gen) has a flexible, compact design that delivers a projected screen up to a whopping 100 inches, whilst producing a 360° audio. It can be positioned on any flat surface at any viewing angle, meaning you can take it anywhere with you.

    2. Twinkly smart LED lights

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B0NoJ_0w95zbqR00

    (Image credit: Twinkly)

    Using lights amongst your Halloween decorations can elevate an entire look, especially if they have smart functionality. Twinkly’s customisable smart LED lights can create anything from animated light shows to coordinated audio-visual experiences, adding a level of spooky creativity that will make your neighbours jealous.

    3. Philips Hue Smart Motion Sensor

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HcTN9_0w95zbqR00

    (Image credit: Philips Hue)

    Motion sensors are great at activating certain lights or sound effects when someone walks by, meaning you can scare people when they least expect it. This specific sensor from Philips Hue can also be installed wirelessly, making it easy to take down and put away for next year if you desire.

    4. Spider speaker mount

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YJ8oO_0w95zbqR00

    (Image credit: Amazon)

    Okay, you've got me. This isn't exactly a smart home gadget, but it's the perfect accessory to add to your existing smart home speaker. This stand in particular is designed for the 4th and 5th Gen Amazon Echo Dot, transforming it into a spooky surprise for your guests. It's also super cheap, and can be bought from Amazon .

    5. Philips Hue Play Sync box 2.0

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OWygq_0w95zbqR00

    (Image credit: Philips Hue)

    Finally, the Philips Hue Play Sync box 2.0 is a great way to elevate your halloween entertainment experience. Whether you're hosting a party or a movie night, the Hue Play Sync box 2.0 will synchronise your smart lights to your music playlist or movie, allowing your home to reflect the exact mood of what you're watching.

    Check out the 5 brilliant ways to reuse your leftover Halloween pumpkin seeds next.

