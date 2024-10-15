Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • T3

    Looking to boost your oral hygiene? This 2-in-1 electric toothbrush and water flosser could be the answer

    By Lizzie Wilmot,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31994I_0w7HspfL00

    QUICK SUMMARY

    Soocas has launched a 2-in-1 electric toothbrush with an integrated water flosser, offering deeper cleaning with greater ease and efficiency. It also features a 30-day battery life, magnetic charging and two cleaning modes.

    The NEOS II is priced at $169.99 and comes in Dark Violet or Pearl White. It's currently only available in the US but could expand to other markets soon.

    Whilst the best electric toothbrushes have been to go-to choice for those looking to boost their oral hygiene, the best water flossers have recently started gaining attention. They're particularly good at reaching spots toothbrushes often miss... but what happens if you could combine both?

    Soocas has announced launch of the NEOS II , an innovative 2-in-1 electric toothbrush that features an integrated water flosser. Its design combines brushing and flossing into a single routine, offering deeper cleaning with greater ease and efficiency.

    The NEOS II is priced at $169.99 and can be purchased from the Soocas website . It's available in Dark Violet or Pearl White, and two replacement heads will set you back $29.99. It's currently only available in the US but could expand to other markets soon.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jgZ7q_0w7HspfL00

    (Image credit: Soocas)

    Unlike conventional methods that only clean 60% of your teeth, the Soocas NEOS II targets both tooth surfaces and the gaps between them. This eliminates the need for multiple devices, making it easier and more efficient to achieve comprehensive oral hygiene every day.

    Using advanced diaphragm technology, the toothbrush delivers powerful flossing with 124.3 PSI peak water pressure. It can also target difficult areas, delivering a deep clean with an ultra-fine 0.6mm water stream and high-frequency vibration – removing up to 35 times more stains than traditional manual toothbrushes.

    The NEOS II offers two cleaning modes – Deep Clean and Quick Floss – and three intensity levels to tailor the brushing experience. It's equipped with a powerful 2600mAh battery, providing up to 30 days of use on a single charge. The magnetic charging system ensures hassle-free recharging without bulky cords, making it ideal for travel and minimising bacteria exposure.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Oclean Flow Sonic Electric Toothbrush review: enjoy the power of sonic cleaning on a budget
    T36 days ago
    The top cars from the Paris Motor Show 2024
    T32 days ago
    Gemini gets a major Android redesign already
    T36 days ago
    Forget pull-ups – a Pilates expert shares a 7-move workout to strengthen your upper body at home
    T37 days ago
    Android phones getting something iPhone owners outside Europe can only dream of
    T36 days ago
    Beats and Kim Kardashian reunite for a Pill that’s too cool for your nightstand
    T31 day ago
    All-new Apple iPad mini 7 gets a surprise announcement – pre-orders now open
    T31 day ago
    You won’t believe what Kathmandu’s new jacket is made from
    T36 days ago
    Killer Android phone could get even better with a 200MP periscope camera
    T31 day ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber8 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson12 days ago
    Aston Martin DB12 Goldfinger Edition contains real gold, but no ejector seat
    T33 days ago
    Vive la Renault 4! Iconic 60s Renault returns as all-electric family car
    T33 days ago
    How to look after stubble: step-by-step tricks for a fresh, shaved look
    T37 hours ago
    Your Google Pixel Watch might not get the upgrade you'd hoped – at least not for a while
    T35 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida19 days ago
    It's Time for the Largest "Supermoon" of the Year: Don't Miss the Hunter's Moon!
    SunTimes ☀️ Jami Lynn2 days ago
    PS Plus adding one of my favourite action-RPGs on PS5 and PS4 for free
    T36 days ago
    Philips Hue upgrades its app with AR feature – but there’s a catch
    T33 days ago
    Nespresso x Jean Imbert collab delivers indulgent range of coffee capsules, accessories and gifts
    T31 day ago
    Officer from MS Found in Patrol Car, Passed Out with Meth Pipe in Hand
    Mississippi News Group7 days ago
    Threads free update to add "Marmite" new feature – you'll either love it or hate it
    T31 day ago
    Forget the Galaxy Ring, Samsung's now working on a smart amulet
    T320 hours ago
    Loop's new sleep-specific earplugs let you finally drown out your snoring partner
    T35 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Nike Zoom Fly 6 takes cues from the Alphafly to become the fastest running shoe for training
    T36 days ago
    Cambridge Audio Evo One review: an epic all-in-one music system
    T33 days ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post18 days ago
    Apple TV+ could have great news for sci-fi fans – a returning favourite is set to extend its stay
    T34 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy