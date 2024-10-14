Open in App
    • T3

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE could be the king of foldables for one good reason

    By Britta O&#039;Boyle,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R6hpU_0w61augo00

    Quick Summary

    Rumours continue to swirl about a special edition model of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, said to be called the Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE.

    The latest report comes from respected leaker Ice Universe and it claims the crease in the display is less visible in the special edition handset.

    Samsung has been busy with announcements this year – from the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 adding to the best foldable phones out there, to the more recent reveal of the Galaxy S24 FE and the Galaxy Tab S10 tablets adding to best phones and best tablets , respectively.

    The South Korean company isn't putting its feet up for 2024 just yet though, with rumours continuing to swirl about a special edition model of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 .

    The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE, as it is almost certainly called, has already appeared in renders showing a slimmer design, and there's been talk of its release date in another report too. Now, notorious leaker Ice Universe has claimed that Samsung has done a "good job in crease control, better than ever".

    Their tweet was picked up by NoteBookCheck . It's thought the reduced crease visibility could be down to Samsung opting to use UFG glass over UTG glass for the Z Fold 6 SE's screen – something display analyst Ross Young also commented on.

    For now, the rumours surrounding the Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE are just that: rumours.

    There is no official information surrounding the device from Samsung as yet, though the previous release date report was convincing enough to give us hope this device exists.

    Alongside the less visible crease, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE is said to come with a camera boost compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 6 with a 200-megapixel main camera, along with a slimmer body, as we mentioned. It's thought to also have an 8-inch internal display and 6.5-inch cover display.

    The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE's release date is currently being rumoured as 25 October, with pre-orders starting on 18 October, though again, this is purely speculation at the moment. It's also said the device may only come to South Korea and China initially, but we hope that won't be the case forever.

