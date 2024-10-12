Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • T3

    Skip the gym – pack on upper body muscle with a resistance band and this 15 minute workout

    By Bryony Firth-Bernard,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QoFsw_0w4B6SjO00

    Building muscle doesn’t require a gym membership, or having to spend a fortune on expensive home gym equipment ; a resistance band is one of the most underrated training tools you can buy for operation muscles. Not only is this long piece of elastic a great way to increase the intensity of bodyweight exercises without breaking the bank, it can also beef up the muscles and increase strength. In just15 minutes, this workout will hit all areas of your upper body, including the biceps, triceps, delts and lats. So, grab your band and get ready to get your pump on.

    The National Academy of Sports Medicine says: “One meta-analysis revealed that when testing either band against free weights and machines on increases in muscular strength for both the lower and upper body, no differences were found between methods.” If you were therefore doubting whether you’d get an effective workout using bands, there’s no need to.

    For this workout you’re going to do each exercise for 40 seconds of work, followed by a 15 second rest. Ideally, you’re going to need a long pull-up band for this workout like this one (external link) and, if the resistance isn’t heavy enough, just stand on it to shorten its resistance. There’s no repeats, so once you’ve completed all the exercises the below, you’re done! Here’s the workout:

    • Overhead tricep extension (right side)
    • Overhead triep extension (left side)
    • Bicep curls
    • Single arm raises with a hold (right side)
    • Single arm raises with a hold (left side)
    • Standing chest press
    • Band pull aparts
    • Alternating lat pull down
    • One arm shoulder press (right side)
    • One arm shoulder press (left side)
    • Bent over row
    • Single arm diagonal raise (right side)
    • Single arm diagonal raise (left side)
    • Tricep kickbacks

    It's not only your upper body that you can train with resistance bands, check out this full-body banded workout to hit all your muscle groups. If it's just a lower body workout you fancy instead, then five-move session a go!

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Forget pull-ups – a Pilates expert shares a 7-move workout to strengthen your upper body at home
    T34 days ago
    Pilates teacher shares a 10-minute bodyweight workout that will improve full-body strength and boost energy
    T311 days ago
    3 Best Exercise Methods To Burn Visceral Fat Faster: HIIT, More
    shefinds9 days ago
    8 signs a man will always love you (even if you don’t realize it), according to psychology
    Baseline4 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Mike Tyson push-ups: the underrated bodyweight exercise for upper body strength and power
    T37 hours ago
    A Week in the Life of SI Swimsuit Models: Girlbossing and Gorgeous Glam
    Sports Illustrated Swim3 days ago
    Snoop Dogg Is Getting Exposed On Social Media After Claiming On SNF That He’s Been A Die-Hard Steelers Fan Since The 70’s, As New Evidence Proves He Was Blatantly Lying
    Total Pro Sports6 days ago
    Watches expert reveals the best styles to achieve the ‘Old Money’ aesthetic
    T39 days ago
    'Dying' Al Pacino's Booze Regret: 'Godfather' Icon, 84, Admits He Only Gave Up Drinking When He Started Suffering Brutal Blackouts
    RadarOnline5 days ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio6 days ago
    PS5 Pro pre-order stock update – new stock available today
    T34 days ago
    Married to a Monster: How Bianca Censori 'Broke Free' From Kanye West After 22 Months of Marriage — as Her Family Launched 'Dramatic Intervention'
    RadarOnline6 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson10 days ago
    Nutritionist reveals the surprising food that can boost vitamin D this Autumn
    T310 days ago
    HEiST 3.0 Men’s Hair Dryer review: powerful, protective and perfect for styling
    T33 days ago
    Gemini gets a major Android redesign already
    T33 days ago
    Tom Selleck's daughter shares positive update amid famous dad's 'frustrating' Blue Bloods exit
    HELLO4 days ago
    WhatsApp just got a great free video upgrade
    T35 days ago
    5 Things You Should Never Clean With Vinegar, According To Experts
    The Daily South1 day ago
    Cambridge Audio's new streamer and amp upgrades look and sound incredible
    T35 days ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena9 days ago
    People Who Have The Cleanest Homes Do This Task First
    The Daily South2 days ago
    Alpine previews its everyday EV – a fully electric sports fastback
    T33 days ago
    This is why you should be taking more baths this time of year, according to a doctor
    T39 days ago
    Kandi Burruss Shows Off Stunning 31-Pound Weight Loss with Controversial Hydroxycut Supplement
    Shine My Crown3 days ago
    Connection Between Clutter Anxiety, and Depression
    Declutterbuzz6 hours ago
    11 in Amish family, including 1-year-old, hospitalized after eating ‘toxic mushrooms’
    CNN2 days ago
    10 Ways To Overcome Your Decluttering Fears & Anxiety
    Declutterbuzz18 days ago
    'This one hurts': Netflix's shock Kaos cancellation has fans reeling in disbelief
    T35 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy