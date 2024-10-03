Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra dummy unit proves it's what's inside that really counts

Quick Summary

A dummy of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra has surfaced, giving a good look at the expected design of Samsung's future phone.

The new device is thought to have slimmer bezels, but with much the same design as previously.

With the next-generation of Samsung's flagship Android phone expected to launch in January 2025, it’s no surprise that we’re starting to hear more and more about it. Today we’re looking at an alleged dummy of the Galaxy S25 Ultra, revealing plenty of details about the forthcoming phone.

Samsung is expected to stick to its three-device strategy with the Galaxy S25, giving us the regular phone, the Galaxy S25 Plus, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra as the new hero device. These new details come from xleaks7 ( via GSMArena ), who claims to have the inside track on Samsung’s plans.

The casting shows us that the leaks of an iPhone-like, squared device appear to be accurate, albeit with more rounded corners, while reports of it being thinner and lighter appear to be correct too. The dimensions of the phone are embossed into the front of the dummy unit, telling us that it measures 162.82 x 77.65 x 8.25mm. It’s been reported that the phone will weigh 219g.

That makes the Galaxy S25 Ultra slightly smaller than the Galaxy S24 Ultra and lighter too.

Around the rear of the phone we see the familiar position for the five camera components, as well as the location of the coil for wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra specs according to the leaks

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra could pack in more screen space without being larger thanks to those shrinking bezels. Previous leaks have suggested that it will offer a 6.9-inch display, matching the iPhone 16 Pro Max . But it’s also said to have a 3,000 nits peak brightness.

The S25 Ultra is expected to be powered by the latest and greatest Snapdragon hardware, which could be called the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy. The whole thing could be powered by a 5,000mAh battery, enhanced with an AI battery boost feature. There could be 65W charging, a major boost for Samsung charging speeds.

There’s expected to be a 200-megapixel main camera, but then supported by 50-megapixel sensors for the rest of the cameras.

Ultimately, it looks like Samsung is sticking to a tried and tested formula when it comes to design – but where the company will take it using new AI features remains to be seen.