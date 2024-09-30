Open in App
    • T3

    OnePlus 13 appears in official image – its next-gen display does, anyway

    By Britta O&#039;Boyle,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jU4qU_0vocpNQu00

    Quick Summary

    OnePlus' president, Louis Lee, has posted an image of a BOE display on Weibo.

    The display is called the "second generation Original Screen" and it is expected to be used on the upcoming OnePlus 13.

    OnePlus is one of several companies preparing to launch a phone in the coming months, with the OnePlus 13 on the cards to arrive in China in October. It's early for OnePlus' flagship phone, though the company has slowly been creeping the launch date forward over the last few years, moving it from January with the OnePlus 11 to December with the OnePlus 12 .

    The company has already confirmed the OnePlus 13 will run on Qualcomm's next Snapdragon chipset – which is expected be announced during the Snapdragon Summit towards the end of October. Now though, we might have got a first glimpse of the phone itself, or at least the screen it will offer.

    OnePlus' president, Louis Lee, posted on Chinese micro-blogging website Weibo ( picked up by Android Authority ), that the outdoor testing of the "second-generation Oriental Screen" from BOE was completed.

    Lee commented on the photo: "In terms of screen quality, the OnePlus 12's Oriental Screen last year was the pinnacle. Soon, the second generation Oriental Screen will bring even more outstanding performance, and the effect will be far ahead."

    The image could be showing off the phone itself according to Digital Chat Station , though it is very slim and we aren't entirely convinced that's the case. Other rumours surrounding the OnePlus 13 have suggested it will get a boost in battery with potential for 6,000mAh capacity under the hood. There's also talk of 24GB of RAM , and it's expected to have 100W fast charging.

    No official information has been revealed by OnePlus itself other than the October release date and the "latest generation" of Snapdragon chip, which is expected to be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4.

    Lee did previously say that there would be "exclusive experiences" using the chipset however, so it will be interesting to see what those might be after Qualcomm reveals the platform. Perhaps OnePlus will be part of the Snapdragon Summit, as other Chinese brands have been in the past? If that's the case, there isn't too much longer to wait.

