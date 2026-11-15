Syracuse has steady demand for drivers right now, from package routes to pizza and beverage delivery. If you like being on the road and staying active, these are worth a look.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Syracuse, NY

Type: OTHER (independent-style courier role)

OTHER (independent-style courier role) Pay: Up to $60.00 per hour

Schedule: Flexible schedule, on-the-road work

Deliver packages around Syracuse using your own minivan/cargo van/large vehicle. This role is great if you want high earning potential, flexible hours, and don’t mind lifting packages and helping in the warehouse when needed.

Employer: PepsiCo

Location: Syracuse, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $29.61 per hour

Schedule: 5 days/week, 6:30 am – 4:00 pm

Drive a PepsiCo truck, deliver and merchandise brands like Pepsi, Gatorade, and Aquafina on local routes. Good fit if you have a CDL Class A, like physical work, and want steady hours with full-time benefits and training.

Employer: Domino’s

Location: Syracuse, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive hourly wage plus tips (exact rate not listed)

Bring pizzas to customers while earning hourly pay plus tips, with flexible scheduling and chances to move up. You’ll need a valid driver’s license, a reliable insured vehicle, and a safe driving record.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on hours, routes, and requirements.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.