Syracuse has some wonderful dogs waiting for a safe, loving home. Each pup below has their own story and is hoping to be someone’s new best friend.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Color: Brindle

Brindle Adoption fee: $275

Shelter: Central New York SPCA

Phone: (315) 454-4479

Stark is a handsome brindle medium mixed-breed boy looking for a fresh start. As an adult dog, he’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a home that will give him structure, love, and time to adjust. The Central New York SPCA can share more about his personality, energy level, and whether he’s a match for your family and other pets.

👉 Meet Stark and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper

Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper Adoption fee: $275

Shelter: Central New York SPCA

Phone: (315) 454-4479

Greyjoy is a striking medium mixed-breed dog with a beautiful gray/silver coat. As an adult, he’s ready to move into a home that can give him regular exercise, clear guidance, and plenty of affection. Contact the Central New York SPCA to learn how he does with kids, other dogs, and cats, and to set up a visit.

👉 Meet Greyjoy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Nickname: Lil Bo Peep

Breed: Papillon

Papillon Age: Young (about 3 years)

Weight: 15 pounds

Gender: Female

Color: Black with white

Black with white Adoption fee: $400

Shelter/Rescue: Seventh Heaven Rescue

Lil Bo Peep is a 3-year-old, 15-pound Papillon with big, adorable ears and an even bigger heart. She’s a little shadow dog who loves to be with her person and bonds quickly. She gets along with other dogs, though she can get snappy when overstimulated, so she’ll do best with someone who can read her signals and give her breaks.

She’s great with cats, but her behavior with kids is unknown. She’s not a fan of men and will need a patient adopter who can let her warm up at her own pace and make her feel safe. If you’re looking for a close companion who wants to be by your side, Bo Peep may be your girl.

👉 Meet Little Bo Peep and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $275

Shelter: Central New York SPCA

Phone: (315) 454-4479

Estella is a beautiful black medium mixed-breed adult dog hoping for a family to call her own. As an adult, she’s ready to show her true personality once she feels secure. The team at Central New York SPCA can tell you more about her temperament, training needs, and what kind of home will help her thrive.

👉 Meet Estella and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Syracuse, NY area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please reach out to the shelters listed above, share these pups with friends, or schedule a visit. Your home could be the fresh start one of these dogs is waiting for.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.