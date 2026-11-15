Syracuse trades are busy right now—especially for folks who can read plans, run crews, or handle complex electrical work. If you’ve got construction or skilled trades experience, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Warker LLC

Warker LLC Location: Syracuse, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support Aerospace & Defense operations by installing, maintaining, and troubleshooting industrial electrical systems, including PLCs, drives, and controls. Great fit if you know NFPA 70E, NEC, and like working closely with engineering and maintenance teams.

Employer: CyberCoders

CyberCoders Location: Remote + Travel, must live in Northeast (includes NY)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85K–$110K + 1.5% commission on gross profit

Benefits: Medical, Dental, Vision, 401(k), PTO, Per Diem, Paid Holidays

Oversee ground-up and multifamily commercial projects across multiple states while running site operations and safety. Ideal if you have strong superintendent experience, love being on the road, and want solid base pay plus commission.

Employer: Foster Plumbing

Location: Syracuse, NY (on the road)

Type: Other (field-based)

Other (field-based) Salary: From $50.00/hour

Handle install, maintenance, and repair of plumbing and water systems in residential, commercial, and construction settings. Good for hands-on plumbers who can read blueprints, use inspection cameras, and don’t mind lifting and driving between jobs.

Employer: CyberCoders

CyberCoders Location: Syracuse, NY (also hiring in Akron, OH & Philadelphia, PA)

(also hiring in Akron, OH & Philadelphia, PA) Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000–$160,000 (DOE)

Benefits: Full benefits included

Estimate transmission, distribution, and underground utility projects—doing takeoffs, site visits, and full proposal prep. Great move if you have 4+ years utility estimating and want high earning potential in the power sector.

Employer: Michael Page (recruiting for a commercial GC)

(recruiting for a commercial GC) Location: Syracuse, NY

Type: Full-time, permanent

Salary: $100,000–$130,000

Benefits: Comprehensive benefits package

Join a growing commercial construction team working on healthcare, education, industrial, office, and mixed-use projects. You’ll handle detailed estimates, value engineering, and bid work while influencing projects early in preconstruction.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer. Save the links and apply while they’re fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.