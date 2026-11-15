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🚧 Syracuse Construction Jobs With Multiple $80K+ Openings
Syracuse trades are busy right now—especially for folks who can read plans, run crews, or handle complex electrical work. If you’ve got construction or skilled trades experience, these roles are worth a look.
Industrial Electrician
- Employer: Warker LLC
- Location: Syracuse, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support Aerospace & Defense operations by installing, maintaining, and troubleshooting industrial electrical systems, including PLCs, drives, and controls. Great fit if you know NFPA 70E, NEC, and like working closely with engineering and maintenance teams.
Traveling Superintendent - Commercial Construction
- Employer: CyberCoders
- Location: Remote + Travel, must live in Northeast (includes NY)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $85K–$110K + 1.5% commission on gross profit
- Benefits: Medical, Dental, Vision, 401(k), PTO, Per Diem, Paid Holidays
Oversee ground-up and multifamily commercial projects across multiple states while running site operations and safety. Ideal if you have strong superintendent experience, love being on the road, and want solid base pay plus commission.
Plumber
- Employer: Foster Plumbing
- Location: Syracuse, NY (on the road)
- Type: Other (field-based)
- Salary: From $50.00/hour
Handle install, maintenance, and repair of plumbing and water systems in residential, commercial, and construction settings. Good for hands-on plumbers who can read blueprints, use inspection cameras, and don’t mind lifting and driving between jobs.
High-Voltage Electrical Estimator
- Employer: CyberCoders
- Location: Syracuse, NY (also hiring in Akron, OH & Philadelphia, PA)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $90,000–$160,000 (DOE)
- Benefits: Full benefits included
Estimate transmission, distribution, and underground utility projects—doing takeoffs, site visits, and full proposal prep. Great move if you have 4+ years utility estimating and want high earning potential in the power sector.
Construction Estimator
- Employer: Michael Page (recruiting for a commercial GC)
- Location: Syracuse, NY
- Type: Full-time, permanent
- Salary: $100,000–$130,000
- Benefits: Comprehensive benefits package
Join a growing commercial construction team working on healthcare, education, industrial, office, and mixed-use projects. You’ll handle detailed estimates, value engineering, and bid work while influencing projects early in preconstruction.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer. Save the links and apply while they’re fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.