Syracuse’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. If you’re in nursing or allied health, there are several solid options here with good pay and different schedules.

Employer: Access Healthcare LLC

Access Healthcare LLC Location: Syracuse, NY

Type: Full-time, Travel (13-week contract, 36 hrs/week , nights 7:00pm–7:30am, possible weekends)

(13-week contract, , nights 7:00pm–7:30am, possible weekends) Pay: Approx. $2,514 per week (travel package with tax-free stipend component)

Work nights in a busy ED, using Epic and your BLS/ACLS/PALS, CPI, NIHSS skills. Great if you live 75+ miles away and want strong travel pay with no on-call.

Employer: St. Joseph's Health

Location: Syracuse, NY

Type: Full-time (12-hour days, 7:00am–7:30pm, weekend/holiday rotation)

(12-hour days, 7:00am–7:30pm, weekend/holiday rotation) Pay: $18.75 – $25.65 per hour (based on experience, skills, education)

Watch cardiac monitors, perform 12-lead EKGs, and support the RN team in a clinical setting. Good fit if you have a high school diploma and some monitor/EKG experience and want mostly sedentary, indoor work.

Employer: CenterWell Home Health (Humana)

Location: Onondaga County / Syracuse, NY

Type: Full-time, Home Health (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $49.00 – $69.00 per visit; estimated $77,200 – $106,200 per year

Provide one-on-one nursing care in patients’ homes—meds, wound care, assessments, and teaching. Ideal if you have med-surg/ICU/ER/acute experience, an RN license, CPR, and reliable transportation, and want a 7 on / 7 off style schedule.

Employer: Homeside Rehab, PT, OT, SLP LLC

Location: Syracuse, NY 13215

Type: Full-time, Part-time, Per Diem (choose your own hours, weekdays with some weekend availability)

(choose your own hours, weekdays with some weekend availability) Pay: Not listed

Provide pediatric home-based speech therapy, with flexible scheduling and a consistent caseload. Great if you hold an NY SLP license, have at least 1 year in home health/outpatient/SNF, and want autonomy plus perks like referral bonuses and recognition.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and similar openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.