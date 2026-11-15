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Syracuse
🏥 Syracuse NY Healthcare Jobs – Multiple RN & Therapy Roles
5 days ago
Syracuse’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. If you’re in nursing or allied health, there are several solid options here with good pay and different schedules.
Travel Emergency Department RN – $2,514/week
- Employer: Access Healthcare LLC
- Location: Syracuse, NY
- Type: Full-time, Travel (13-week contract, 36 hrs/week, nights 7:00pm–7:30am, possible weekends)
- Pay: Approx. $2,514 per week (travel package with tax-free stipend component)
Work nights in a busy ED, using Epic and your BLS/ACLS/PALS, CPI, NIHSS skills. Great if you live 75+ miles away and want strong travel pay with no on-call.
Monitor Technician – Day Shift
- Employer: St. Joseph's Health
- Location: Syracuse, NY
- Type: Full-time (12-hour days, 7:00am–7:30pm, weekend/holiday rotation)
- Pay: $18.75 – $25.65 per hour (based on experience, skills, education)
Watch cardiac monitors, perform 12-lead EKGs, and support the RN team in a clinical setting. Good fit if you have a high school diploma and some monitor/EKG experience and want mostly sedentary, indoor work.
Home Health Registered Nurse – 7 On / 7 Off
- Employer: CenterWell Home Health (Humana)
- Location: Onondaga County / Syracuse, NY
- Type: Full-time, Home Health (40 hrs/week)
- Pay: $49.00 – $69.00 per visit; estimated $77,200 – $106,200 per year
Provide one-on-one nursing care in patients’ homes—meds, wound care, assessments, and teaching. Ideal if you have med-surg/ICU/ER/acute experience, an RN license, CPR, and reliable transportation, and want a 7 on / 7 off style schedule.
Speech Language Pathologist – Pediatric Home Health
- Employer: Homeside Rehab, PT, OT, SLP LLC
- Location: Syracuse, NY 13215
- Type: Full-time, Part-time, Per Diem (choose your own hours, weekdays with some weekend availability)
- Pay: Not listed
Provide pediatric home-based speech therapy, with flexible scheduling and a consistent caseload. Great if you hold an NY SLP license, have at least 1 year in home health/outpatient/SNF, and want autonomy plus perks like referral bonuses and recognition.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and similar openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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