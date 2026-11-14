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🏗️ Syracuse Engineering: Multiple High-Voltage Estimator Roles $90K–$160K
Syracuse’s engineering scene is busy, especially around power and infrastructure work. If you’ve got utility or transmission experience, there’s strong demand right now.
High-Voltage Electrical Estimator
- Employer: CyberCoders
- Location: Syracuse, NY (also Akron, OH & Philadelphia, PA)
- Salary: $90,000 – $160,000 (Based on Experience)
- Type: Full-time
You’ll estimate transmission, distribution, and underground electrical construction projects—doing takeoffs, site visits, bid reviews, and helping hand off work to project managers. This role fits someone with 4+ years in utility/transmission estimating, strong Excel skills, and comfort working with detailed specs and RFPs. Full benefits are included, and applications are reviewed on an ongoing basis.
If this sounds like you (or a friend), don’t wait—polish your resume and apply while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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