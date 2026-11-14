Syracuse has a solid batch of front-desk security openings right now, all with steady hours and the same employer. Good fit if you like helping people, staying alert, and keeping things running smoothly.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Syracuse, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.39/hour

Schedule: Sun–Thu, 2:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Front desk role at a utilities site where you greet visitors, manage access, and respond to incidents. Good for someone who likes afternoon/evening shifts and wants steady hours plus benefits and paid training.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Syracuse, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.39/hour

Schedule: Mon–Thu, 6:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Daytime front desk position focused on welcoming visitors and handling access at a utilities location. Nice option if you want early shifts, a set weekday schedule, and room to grow with paid training.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Syracuse, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.39/hour

Schedule: Wed–Sun, 7:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Reception-style security job where you run the front desk, monitor entry, and help visitors and staff. Great if you like a morning schedule that includes weekends and a mix of customer service and safety work.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Syracuse, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.39/hour

Schedule: Mon, Tue, Fri–Sun, 3:00 PM – 11:00 PM

Evening welcome desk role at a utilities site, focused on greeting guests, watching cameras and alarms, and keeping detailed records. Good for night-owl types who want consistent PM hours and full benefits.

If one of these schedules fits your life, click through, check the details, and apply soon—these front desk security spots tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.