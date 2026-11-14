Syracuse is busy right now with warehouse, hotel, and corporate supply chain roles. If you like keeping things moving and organized, these are worth a look.

Employer: Eaton

Eaton Location: Syracuse, NY (hybrid; must live within 50 miles)

(hybrid; must live within 50 miles) Salary: $146,000 – $215,000/year + variable incentive

Type: Full-time

This is a senior, global role managing a $600M electronics spend and leading sourcing strategy, supplier negotiations, and cost savings. Good fit if you have 10+ years in electronics manufacturing/sourcing, like big-picture strategy, and are open to 25% travel.

Employer: Crescent Hotels & Resorts – Marriott Syracuse Downtown

Location: Syracuse, NY

Salary: $18.54/hour

Type: Full-time

Hands-on role checking deliveries, labeling and storing food and supplies, and helping with inventory for a busy downtown hotel. Comes with hotel discounts, free parking, a free meal each shift, and flexible scheduling; you’ll be on your feet and lifting 50–100 lbs regularly.

Employer: The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJ Maxx Recycling Center)

Location: 241 Farrell Rd, Syracuse, NY

Type: Full-time

Lead day-to-day warehouse flow for inventory, assets, and recyclables, while helping train associates and keep the facility organized and safe. You’ll use basic computer skills, operate equipment like balers and fork trucks, lift up to 50 lbs, and get access to TJX discounts and a broad benefits package if eligible.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers are hiring and experience in one role often opens doors to the next.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.