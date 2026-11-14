Syracuse is busy right now with leadership roles, especially in construction and tech. If you’ve got management skills (or want to build them), there are some strong options here.

Employer: Michels Corporation (Michels Power, Inc.)

Michels Corporation (Michels Power, Inc.) Location: Syracuse, NY (project-based, heavy travel)

(project-based, heavy travel) Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,000 – $170,000

Lead civil and foundation work for major power grid projects, from bidding through completion, on jobs up to $10M. Great fit if you like field-based work, managing crews and subcontractors, and want big-project responsibility with a national power infrastructure leader.

Employer: Hidden Level

Location: Syracuse, NY (onsite, hybrid, or possible remote)

(onsite, hybrid, or possible remote) Type: Full-time

Salary: $134,000 – $174,000

Own the strategy and roadmap for a core airspace-awareness product used by defense, public safety, and commercial customers. Ideal if you have 3+ years in product management, enjoy working with engineering and customers, and want to shape a complex, mission-critical tech platform.

Employer: Michael Page (recruiting for a commercial GC)

(recruiting for a commercial GC) Location: Syracuse, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000 – $130,000

Run commercial projects from award to closeout across sectors like healthcare, education, and industrial. Good match if you have 5+ years in commercial construction PM, are comfortable with budgets, schedules, and Procore/Bluebeam-type tools, and want long-term growth with a stable builder.

Employer: Syracuse Events Org

Location: Syracuse, NY

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri)

(Mon–Fri) Salary: Not listed (weekly pay + performance bonuses)

Start in an entry-level role and train into management with paid training and clear advancement paths. Great for recent grads or career changers who want hands-on experience in leadership, business operations, and marketing—no prior management experience needed.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—hiring managers often flex for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.