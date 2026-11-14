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Syracuse
📣 Syracuse Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple High-Earning Roles
2 days ago
Syracuse has a nice mix of sales and marketing roles right now, from entry-level to six-figure careers. If you like talking with people, solving problems, and closing deals, this week’s list is worth a look.
Inside Sales Engineer – Commercial HVAC
- Employer: Carrier Enterprise
- Location: Syracuse, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $70K–$80K + bonus
This role blends technical know‑how with inside sales. You’ll support commercial HVAC contractors, build quotes, review plans, and help the sales team win projects, with strong benefits and performance bonuses.
Sales and Marketing Management Trainee
- Employer: Syracuse Events
- Location: Syracuse, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Entry-level role for people who want to break into sales and marketing. You’ll do face‑to‑face customer work at events and retail, learn how to hit sales goals, and have a path into leadership if you perform well.
Strategic Pricing Manager
- Employer: Legrand – Electrical Infrastructure division
- Location: Syracuse, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $125,700–$149,200 annually
Senior role owning pricing strategy and governance across channels. You’ll partner with Sales, Finance, and Product to improve margins, speed up quoting, and tighten pricing controls, with strong corporate benefits.
Digital & Media Marketing Specialist
- Employer: Not listed (Syracuse office)
- Location: Syracuse, NY
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Salary: $35,000–$55,000 per year + commission
Creative role mixing digital and radio marketing. You’ll build campaigns using sports, events, radio, and online tools, with weekday hours, commission upside, and benefits like health, dental, vision, 401(k), and PTO.
Dealer Account Manager
- Employer: Westlake Financial (Hankey Group)
- Location: Syracuse, NY area (remote/on the road)
- Type: Full-time, field sales
- Target Pay: $60,000–$130,000 first year, performance-based; top reps average well into six figures
Outside sales role calling on auto dealers, training them on finance programs, and growing a territory. Comes with base + commission, mileage reimbursement, and a full benefits package.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more detail on territory, schedule, and growth paths.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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