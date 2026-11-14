Syracuse has a nice mix of sales and marketing roles right now, from entry-level to six-figure careers. If you like talking with people, solving problems, and closing deals, this week’s list is worth a look.

Employer: Carrier Enterprise

Carrier Enterprise Location: Syracuse, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70K–$80K + bonus

This role blends technical know‑how with inside sales. You’ll support commercial HVAC contractors, build quotes, review plans, and help the sales team win projects, with strong benefits and performance bonuses.

Employer: Syracuse Events

Location: Syracuse, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level role for people who want to break into sales and marketing. You’ll do face‑to‑face customer work at events and retail, learn how to hit sales goals, and have a path into leadership if you perform well.

Employer: Legrand – Electrical Infrastructure division

Location: Syracuse, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $125,700–$149,200 annually

Senior role owning pricing strategy and governance across channels. You’ll partner with Sales, Finance, and Product to improve margins, speed up quoting, and tighten pricing controls, with strong corporate benefits.

Employer: Not listed (Syracuse office)

Not listed (Syracuse office) Location: Syracuse, NY

Type: Full-time, in-person

Salary: $35,000–$55,000 per year + commission

Creative role mixing digital and radio marketing. You’ll build campaigns using sports, events, radio, and online tools, with weekday hours, commission upside, and benefits like health, dental, vision, 401(k), and PTO.

Employer: Westlake Financial (Hankey Group)

Location: Syracuse, NY area (remote/on the road)

Type: Full-time, field sales

Target Pay: $60,000–$130,000 first year, performance-based; top reps average well into six figures

Outside sales role calling on auto dealers, training them on finance programs, and growing a territory. Comes with base + commission, mileage reimbursement, and a full benefits package.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more detail on territory, schedule, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.