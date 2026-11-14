Syracuse retail is busy right now—stores are hiring for both front-line and leadership roles. If you like helping customers and don’t mind being on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Citi Trends

Citi Trends Location: Syracuse, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $50,000 – $54,000/year

Lead a full store team, drive sales, and own day-to-day operations in a fast-paced value retail setting. Good fit if you have several years of retail leadership and want benefits, 401(k), paid vacation, and growth potential.

Employer: Raymour & Flanigan Furniture and Mattresses

Raymour & Flanigan Furniture and Mattresses Location: Syracuse, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role moving furniture, loading/unloading trucks, and keeping the showroom and backroom organized. Great if you like physical work, can lift heavy items, and want a stable retail schedule with health benefits and 401(k).

Employer: Lori’s Gifts, Inc.

Location: Syracuse, NY

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run a hospital gift shop, support staff scheduling and training, and give warm, thoughtful service to patients and visitors. Nice option if you want part-time leadership experience, employee discounts, and a more caring, low-key retail setting.

Employer: Western Lights Bottle Return

Location: Syracuse, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $17.00 – $24.00/hour

Run daily bottle return operations, supervise staff, handle cash and deposits, and keep the shop clean and safe. Best for someone who already has at least 1 year of bottle return experience and wants to step into a leadership track.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting answers questions you didn’t know you had.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.