Syracuse has a steady flow of transportation and vehicle-related jobs right now, from hands-on lot work to skilled equipment repair and contract delivery routes.

Here are several solid options if you like working around cars, trucks, and heavy equipment.

Employer: Alan Byer Volvo

Alan Byer Volvo Location: Syracuse, NY (in person)

(in person) Salary: From $20.00 per hour

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Benefits: 401(k), dental, health insurance, paid time off

You’ll keep the dealership lot running smoothly: parking and organizing vehicles, checking in trades, fueling cars, placing window stickers, and helping with snow removal and errands. You’ll need a valid driver’s license, a clean driving record, basic computer skills, and a smartphone for their app.

Employer: Tracey Road Equipment, Inc.

Location: East Syracuse, NY

Salary: $21–$38 per hour

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO (vacation, sick, holidays including birthday), 401(k) with company match

Hands-on role working on backhoes, graders, wheel loaders, and other heavy construction gear. You’ll diagnose, repair, and maintain equipment to factory and safety standards—great fit if you have heavy equipment and electrical systems experience and like solving mechanical problems.

Employer: Navigate Logistics (contract opportunity)

Navigate Logistics (contract opportunity) Location: Syracuse, NY

Salary: Not listed (paid per contract/route)

Not listed (paid per contract/route) Type: Contract, 1–5 days/week depending on routes

Deliver auto parts on scheduled routes using your own reliable SUV or similar vehicle. You’ll need a valid driver’s license, insurance, ability to lift 20–50 lbs, a smartphone, and to qualify as an independent contractor (EIN, proper coverage, and background/drug checks). Good if you want flexible weekday work and don’t mind lots of stops.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—transportation roles in Syracuse tend to update fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.