Syracuse tech hiring is steady right now, with options from hands-on field work to high-end AI engineering. Here are several solid IT roles you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: PEACE, Inc.

PEACE, Inc. Location: Syracuse, NY

Type: Temporary (6 months)

Salary: Not listed

Install, set up, and maintain computers, software, and network gear while supporting staff with tech issues. Good fit if you have a related degree or training, 1+ year of server/network experience, and a valid NYS driver’s license.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Location: Syracuse, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary range (by GeoZone): $88,300 – $227,600 (exact range depends on work location GeoZone)

Senior role building AI systems, ontologies, and knowledge graphs for real-world production use. Ideal if you have a STEM degree, strong Python, and experience with LLMs/ML plus RDF/OWL/SPARQL and want to own projects end-to-end.

Employer: Spectrum

Location: Syracuse, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00 – $25.25/hour

Entry-level, active job installing and repairing internet/TV/mobile services, working mostly outdoors and on the move. Comes with paid training, a clear self-progression path to higher pay, and perks like discounted or free Spectrum services.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Syracuse, NY (in-person)

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 9–5 ET

Salary: $130,000 – $135,000/year

Mid-level role (3+ years experience) building and improving software features with a focus on clean code, testing, and reliability. Offers a steady weekday schedule plus 401(k), health, dental, vision, life insurance, and PTO.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—interviews often lead to other openings you haven’t seen posted yet.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.