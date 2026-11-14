Syracuse healthcare is busy right now—especially in eye care and home care. Here are a few solid roles with good benefits and room to grow.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Location: Syracuse, NY (VA Medical Center)

Type: Full-time, permanent

Salary: $120,000 – $145,000 per year

Key perks: Up to $200,000 student loan repayment (EDRP, if eligible), federal pension, 401(k) with up to 5% match, 50–55 days paid time off, federal health/vision/dental, malpractice coverage, CME support.

You’ll provide full-scope eye care for Veterans in the Syracuse VA Eye Clinic and via the Technology-based Eye Care Services (TECS) telehealth program. Mix of clinic work, some teaching of optometry students, and strong federal benefits—great if you want stable pay, loan help, and long-term retirement security.

Employer: ProCare through LeadingAge New York – PACE CNY

Location: Syracuse, NY (community/home visits)

Type: Full-time

Pay range: $21.52 – $23.64 per hour

Key perks: Mileage reimbursement, excellent medical/dental/vision, tuition reimbursement, 401(k), PTO, free employee health center, career growth across 19 sites.

You’ll help older adults stay safely at home by assisting with daily care, meals, and basic health monitoring in the community. This is a good fit if you’re compassionate, have your own reliable car, and want steady hours plus strong benefits in a team-based PACE program.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—healthcare hiring in Syracuse tends to move fast and stay active.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.