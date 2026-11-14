Syracuse hospitality is busy right now—hotels, hospitals, and restaurants are all hiring. If you like working with people and staying on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Compass Healthcare (Morrison Healthcare)

Compass Healthcare (Morrison Healthcare) Location: Upstate University Hospital, Syracuse, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.63/hour

Help patients choose meals, assemble trays, and deliver food on the hospital units. Full-time hours, training provided if you have some food service background, plus a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, retirement, and more).

Employer: Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

Location: Syracuse, NY

Type: Full-time leadership

Full-time leadership Pay: $105,000 – $115,000/year + bonus program

Lead both front and back of house at one of Syracuse’s best-known BBQ spots. This role owns guest experience, team development, and P&L results, with strong benefits, PTO, 401(k), and clear growth paths for experienced full-service restaurant leaders.

Employer: Collegian Hotel & Suites

Location: Syracuse, NY 13210

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $16.00 – $19.00/hour

Mix of front desk and night audit work—checking guests in and out, handling calls, and running nightly reports. Open availability (mornings, nights, weekends, holidays) is a must, with benefits like health insurance, PTO, and hotel discounts.

If something here fits you, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.