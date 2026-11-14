Syracuse’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like detailed estimating work or hands-on installs. Here are a couple of strong picks hiring in and around Syracuse, NY.

Employer: CyberCoders

CyberCoders Location: Syracuse, NY (also Akron, OH & Philadelphia, PA)

(also Akron, OH & Philadelphia, PA) Salary: $90,000 – $160,000 (based on experience)

Type: Full-time

You’ll estimate costs for transmission, distribution, and underground electrical utility projects—doing takeoffs, site visits, bid reviews, and helping hand off work to project managers. Great fit if you have 4+ years in utility/electrical estimating, strong Excel skills, and want a role with full benefits and large, complex projects.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Syracuse, NY

Pay: $20.00 – $31.71 per hour

Type: Contract

Hands-on role installing windows, glass, and frames on construction and remodel jobs, using blueprints and power tools to get clean, weather-tight installs. Good for someone with construction or carpentry experience who likes physical work, detailed measurements, and seeing the finished product right in front of them.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume tonight—Syracuse construction jobs are moving fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.