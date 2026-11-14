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🤝 Syracuse NY Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now
Syracuse is busy hiring in community and social services right now. If you like helping people and building a stronger city, these three roles are worth a look.
Community Engagement Manager
- Employer: InterFaith Works of Central New York
- Location: Syracuse, NY (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $62,345 – $65,000 per year
- Benefits: 403(b), health, dental, life, disability, FSA, EAP, wellness program, paid time off
Lead outreach for a well-known local nonprofit that builds bridges across faiths and cultures. You’ll manage volunteers and interns, run donation drives, handle community events and newsletters, and keep partners engaged across Syracuse and nearby counties.
Housing Support Specialist
- Employer: Housing & Homeless Coalition of Central New York, INC
- Location: Syracuse, NY 13202 (hybrid remote)
- Type: Full-time, 37.5 hrs/week
- Salary: $26.00 – $30.00 per hour
- Benefits: 401(k) with match, retirement plan, health, dental, vision, mileage reimbursement, paid time off
Help move families from shelter into safe, affordable housing across Central New York. This role supports housing searches, works with landlords and case managers, and keeps data organized so the community can better fight homelessness.
Addiction Treatment Permanent Charge Counselor
- Employer: Crouse Health
- Location: Syracuse, NY
- Type: Full-time, day/evening shifts (4×10 hrs: Wed–Sat, 12:00pm–10:30pm)
- Salary: $35.00 – $38.04 per hour
- Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, FSA, 401(k), company-paid life insurance, tuition assistance, EAP, employee discounts, YMCA subsidy
Step into a leadership-track counseling role on Crouse’s addiction treatment team. You’ll provide clinical guidance, support staff development, and help manage daily operations while still doing hands-on counseling with patients.
If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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