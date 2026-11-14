Syracuse is busy hiring in community and social services right now. If you like helping people and building a stronger city, these three roles are worth a look.

Employer: InterFaith Works of Central New York

InterFaith Works of Central New York Location: Syracuse, NY (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Salary: $62,345 – $65,000 per year

Benefits: 403(b), health, dental, life, disability, FSA, EAP, wellness program, paid time off

Lead outreach for a well-known local nonprofit that builds bridges across faiths and cultures. You’ll manage volunteers and interns, run donation drives, handle community events and newsletters, and keep partners engaged across Syracuse and nearby counties.

Employer: Housing & Homeless Coalition of Central New York, INC

Location: Syracuse, NY 13202 (hybrid remote)

(hybrid remote) Type: Full-time, 37.5 hrs/week

Salary: $26.00 – $30.00 per hour

Benefits: 401(k) with match, retirement plan, health, dental, vision, mileage reimbursement, paid time off

Help move families from shelter into safe, affordable housing across Central New York. This role supports housing searches, works with landlords and case managers, and keeps data organized so the community can better fight homelessness.

Employer: Crouse Health

Location: Syracuse, NY

Type: Full-time, day/evening shifts (4×10 hrs: Wed–Sat, 12:00pm–10:30pm)

Salary: $35.00 – $38.04 per hour

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, FSA, 401(k), company-paid life insurance, tuition assistance, EAP, employee discounts, YMCA subsidy

Step into a leadership-track counseling role on Crouse’s addiction treatment team. You’ll provide clinical guidance, support staff development, and help manage daily operations while still doing hands-on counseling with patients.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.