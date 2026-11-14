Syracuse has a steady flow of building and cleaning jobs right now, from hands-on HVAC work to evening cleaning shifts with solid pay.

Here are several local roles worth a look this week:

Employer: Salt City Staffing

Salt City Staffing Location: Syracuse, NY

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Work on a mix of residential and some commercial HVAC and refrigeration systems—installing, repairing, and troubleshooting electronic, mechanical, and electrical components. You’ll want 2–5 years of experience, strong diagnostic skills, and a valid driver’s license with a clean record.

Employer: Hanford Pharmaceuticals

Location: Syracuse, NY (manufacturing facilities)

(manufacturing facilities) Type: Full-time, Non-Exempt

Salary: From $18.75/hour

Schedule: 3rd shift, 4×10-hour days, typically 8:00 PM – 6:30 AM, mandatory OT as needed

Keep a pharma facility clean and safe—restrooms, locker rooms, warehouses, and grounds (including snow removal and lawn care). Comes with strong benefits: health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, parental leave, tuition reimbursement, and more; prior custodial experience is a plus but not required.

Employer: Kellermeyer Bergensons Services (KBS)

Location: Syracuse, NY

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $20.00/hour

Schedule: Shift listed as 1 AM – 7 AM

Lead a janitorial crew for a major facility services company that handles retail, industrial, healthcare, education, and more. Good fit if you have 1–3 years in a lead/supervisor role, janitorial experience, and like coaching a team while staying hands-on.

Employer: UpstateNY Commercial Cleaning

Location: Syracuse & East Syracuse, NY

Type: Part-time

Salary: $18.00/hour

Schedules: Position 1: Mon–Fri, 5 PM–7 PM, East Syracuse (10 hrs/week) Position 2: Mon/Wed/Fri, 6 PM–8 PM, Syracuse (6 hrs/week)



Light evening cleaning—dusting, mopping, vacuuming, restrooms, and some floor care—with paid training, PTO, and parental leave. Great side job if you want steady evening hours and can work independently.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—employers often have similar openings or can keep your resume on file.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.