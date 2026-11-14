📅 Syracuse meeting on housing production and initiatives

A joint Economic Development & Neighborhood Preservation Committee meeting of the Common Council is scheduled to talk about housing initiatives and ways to increase housing production in the City of Syracuse.

Date: November 16, 2026

Time: 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Location: Van B. Robinson Common Council Chamber , 233 E Washington Street, Third Floor, City Hall, Syracuse, NY 13202

, Meeting type: Common Council committee meeting

Common Council committee meeting Topic: Discussion of housing initiatives and efforts to increase housing production in Syracuse

Residents interested in local housing policy and development can attend this public committee meeting at City Hall during the listed time.