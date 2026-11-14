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Syracuse
📅 Nov. 16 Syracuse Council meeting on housing production
13 days ago
📅 Syracuse meeting on housing production and initiatives
A joint Economic Development & Neighborhood Preservation Committee meeting of the Common Council is scheduled to talk about housing initiatives and ways to increase housing production in the City of Syracuse.
- Date: November 16, 2026
- Time: 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM
- Location: Van B. Robinson Common Council Chamber, 233 E Washington Street, Third Floor, City Hall, Syracuse, NY 13202
- Meeting type: Common Council committee meeting
- Topic: Discussion of housing initiatives and efforts to increase housing production in Syracuse
Residents interested in local housing policy and development can attend this public committee meeting at City Hall during the listed time.
More Info: Joint Econ. Dev. & Neighborhood Preservation Commi...
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