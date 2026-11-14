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🚧 I-81 north to I-690 east ramp closes for good Nov. 16
🚧 I-81 north to I-690 east ramp closing for good Nov. 16
The I-81 northbound off-ramp to I-690 eastbound in Syracuse (Onondaga County) will close permanently at 6 a.m. on Monday, November 16, 2026, per the New York State Department of Transportation.
This change is part of the I-81 Viaduct Project’s Community Grid, including reconstruction of I-690 and the buildout of Business Loop 81.
If you normally use this ramp, plan a new route before November 16 and allow extra travel time.
NYSDOT also reminds drivers:
- Slow down and drive carefully in work zones
- Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone
- Two or more work-zone speeding convictions can lead to a license suspension
For current traffic and detour info, use 511NY:
- Call 511
- Visit 511NY.org
- Or download the free 511NY mobile app.
More Info: Oswego County TodayI-81 northbound ramp to I-690 e...
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