🚧 I-81 north to I-690 east ramp closing for good Nov. 16

The I-81 northbound off-ramp to I-690 eastbound in Syracuse (Onondaga County) will close permanently at 6 a.m. on Monday, November 16, 2026, per the New York State Department of Transportation.

This change is part of the I-81 Viaduct Project’s Community Grid, including reconstruction of I-690 and the buildout of Business Loop 81.

If you normally use this ramp, plan a new route before November 16 and allow extra travel time.

NYSDOT also reminds drivers:

Slow down and drive carefully in work zones

Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone

for speeding in a work zone Two or more work-zone speeding convictions can lead to a license suspension

For current traffic and detour info, use 511NY: