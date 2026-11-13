Syracuse is busy right now with leadership roles, especially for people who like owning projects and leading teams. If you’ve got management experience, there are some strong options here with solid pay and benefits.

Employer: AWP Safety

AWP Safety Location: Syracuse, NY (field-based)

(field-based) Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000–$80,000 per year

Why it’s interesting: Lead 30+ field crew members keeping road work zones safe, with about 80% of your time in the field. Comes with a company vehicle + fuel card, PTO, holidays, full benefits, 401(k) with match, and company-paid life and long-term disability.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Syracuse, NY (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Salary: $95,000–$105,000 per year

Why it’s interesting: Own projects from planning through delivery, managing schedules, budgets, and cross-functional teams. Includes 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, life insurance, and paid time off.

Employer: Hidden Level

Location: Syracuse, NY (hybrid preferred; remote considered)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $134,000–$175,000 per year

Why it’s interesting: High-impact role owning the strategy and roadmap for advanced RF sensor products used in defense and critical infrastructure. Offers competitive salary, health insurance, flexible time off, paid parental leave, 401(k) with employer contributions, life & disability insurance, and potential stock options. U.S. citizenship and ability to obtain a security clearance are required.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—roles like this tend to lead to other good openings at the same employers.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.