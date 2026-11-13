Syracuse has some solid options right now if you like sales, partnerships, or proposal work. Here are a few local roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Ramboll

Ramboll Location: Remote , based near Syracuse, NY or another U.S./European office

, based near or another U.S./European office Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000 – $75,000/year (plus potential bonus and benefits)

Help a global architecture and engineering firm win big proposals and tenders. This role is all about research, writing, organizing content, and coordinating teams across time zones—great if you enjoy detail work, MS 365 tools, and collaborating with senior staff.

Employer: Syracuse University

Location: Syracuse, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead high-level corporate fundraising and partnerships for the university. You’ll manage a portfolio of major corporate donors, travel to meet partners, and work with campus leaders to bring in six-figure gifts, grants, and sponsorships.

Employer: Caitlyn Bom Portrait Art / Bomshell Experience

Location: Syracuse, NY (in-studio)

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 10:30am–6:30pm

Pay: $20/hour + commission, estimated $50,000 – $100,000/year

In-person sales role at a boudoir portrait studio, guiding clients through emotional image reveals and closing high-ticket packages. Ideal if you’re confident talking about money, love one-on-one sales, and want commission upside plus 401(k) match, PTO, and paid holidays.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives a clearer picture than the headline.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.