Syracuse has some solid finance and accounting roles right now, from hands-on project work to high-level banking. Here are several worth a look this week.

Employer: Bank of America

Bank of America Location: Syracuse, NY (in-office culture)

(in-office culture) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work with owners, CEOs, and CFOs of companies with $50M–$250M in revenue, providing lending, treasury, and capital markets solutions. Ideal if you have 10+ years in commercial lending/corporate finance, strong credit training, and want to grow a middle-market portfolio with a major bank.

Employer: Pyramid Network Services

Location: Syracuse, NY (in person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,200 – $75,000 per year

Project-based role supporting construction/telecom work: month-end close, job costing, AP, billing/collections, payroll support, and process improvements. Great fit if you have 1–3 years of accounting experience, a bachelor’s in Accounting/Finance, and want close mentorship from the Controller plus strong benefits and 3 weeks PTO.

Employer: Central New York Community Foundation / CNYIGI

Location: Hybrid – Syracuse, NY 13202 (Tues–Thurs in office)

(Tues–Thurs in office) Type: Full-time, exempt (37.5 hrs/week)

Salary: $75,000 – $80,000 per year

Support federal workforce funding tied to Micron: budget vs. actual analysis, reconciliations, compliance, audit-ready files, and reporting for strategic partners. Good for someone with 5+ years in financial analysis/accounting, strong Excel and documentation skills, and an interest in philanthropy and community impact.

Employer: Legrand – Electrical Infrastructure division

Location: Syracuse, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Handle cash application and A/R: process all customer payments, maintain cash receipt records, balance A/R daily, and support month-end close. Best for someone with 1–3 years of cash application experience, strong Excel skills, and a desire to grow with a global electrical infrastructure company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on fit and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.