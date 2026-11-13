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⚖️ Syracuse Legal & Compliance Roles With Multiple Openings
Syracuse has some solid legal and compliance roles right now, from state government to private practice and defense work. If you’re barred in NY (and maybe NJ) or have contracts experience, these are worth a look.
Motor Vehicle Referee (NY HELPS – No Exam Required)
- Employer: New York State Department of Motor Vehicles
- Location: Syracuse, NY
- Type: Full-time, State Government
- Salary: Not listed
Serve as an Administrative Law Judge handling hearings on traffic and safety violations, DMV-regulated businesses, and toll matters. Must be admitted to the NYS bar with 2+ years post-licensure experience; role is part of NY HELPS (no civil service exam required) and comes with state benefits like paid leave, pension, health, dental, and vision.
Contracts Manager
- Employer: TTM Technologies
- Location: Syracuse, NY (US)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $89,081 – $156,660 + potential bonus
Lead a team of contract administrators for a top global PCB and RF tech manufacturer, handling US government, subcontract, and commercial contracts. Needs strong experience with FAR/DFAR, TCoPD/TINA, IDIQs, NDAs, EAR/ITAR, plus solid negotiation and communication skills; comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid vacation & holidays.
Defense Litigation Associate Attorney – Mass Torts (Asbestos)
- Employer: Harris Beach Murtha
- Location: Syracuse, NY (Hybrid, any NY office)
- Type: Full-time Associate
- Salary (Syracuse): $125,000 – $185,000
Join a national asbestos defense and mass torts team handling complex toxic tort cases in state and federal courts. Requires 2+ years of asbestos defense litigation and admission to both NY and NJ bars, with a 1900-hour billable requirement, hybrid work setup, and a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), profit sharing, paid leave).
If one of these fits your background, don’t wait—polish your resume, tailor a quick cover note, and apply while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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