Syracuse has some solid legal and compliance roles right now, from state government to private practice and defense work. If you’re barred in NY (and maybe NJ) or have contracts experience, these are worth a look.

Employer: New York State Department of Motor Vehicles

New York State Department of Motor Vehicles Location: Syracuse, NY

Type: Full-time, State Government

Salary: Not listed

Serve as an Administrative Law Judge handling hearings on traffic and safety violations, DMV-regulated businesses, and toll matters. Must be admitted to the NYS bar with 2+ years post-licensure experience; role is part of NY HELPS (no civil service exam required) and comes with state benefits like paid leave, pension, health, dental, and vision.

Employer: TTM Technologies

Location: Syracuse, NY (US)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $89,081 – $156,660 + potential bonus

Lead a team of contract administrators for a top global PCB and RF tech manufacturer, handling US government, subcontract, and commercial contracts. Needs strong experience with FAR/DFAR, TCoPD/TINA, IDIQs, NDAs, EAR/ITAR, plus solid negotiation and communication skills; comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid vacation & holidays.

Employer: Harris Beach Murtha

Location: Syracuse, NY (Hybrid, any NY office)

Type: Full-time Associate

Salary (Syracuse): $125,000 – $185,000

Join a national asbestos defense and mass torts team handling complex toxic tort cases in state and federal courts. Requires 2+ years of asbestos defense litigation and admission to both NY and NJ bars, with a 1900-hour billable requirement, hybrid work setup, and a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), profit sharing, paid leave).

If one of these fits your background, don’t wait—polish your resume, tailor a quick cover note, and apply while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.