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Syracuse
🎓 Syracuse NY Education Jobs – Multiple Teaching Roles Open
8 days ago
Syracuse has a steady flow of education jobs right now, from early childhood to law school and private music lessons. If you like working with students, there’s a mix of part-time and full-time roles to fit different schedules.
Part-Time Faculty: Patents and Trade Secrets (Law 765, JDi)
- Employer: Syracuse University – College of Law
- Location: Syracuse, NY (on campus, in person)
- Type: Part-time, adjunct
- Pay: $4,600 per credit hour (3-credit course)
Teach a 3-credit Patents and Trade Secrets course for JDi law students, covering patent prosecution, litigation, and licensing. Great fit if you hold a JD, have strong IP practice experience, and enjoy in-person teaching and mentoring.
Head Start Teacher (Preschool)
- Employer: PEACE, Inc.
- Location: Syracuse, NY (in person)
- Type: Full-time (about 37.5 hours/week)
- Pay: $22.15 – $23.18 per hour
- Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, life insurance, EAP, paid time off
Lead a Head Start classroom of up to 17 children ages 3–4 with support from an assistant and aide. Ideal if you have an Associate’s in Early Childhood (or related with 18 ECE credits) and at least one year of preschool teaching.
Traveling Piano Teacher (Start Date January 2027)
- Employer: Key Lessons123
- Location: Syracuse, NY area (on the road, in students’ homes)
- Type: Part-time, self-employed under the company
- Pay: $38.00 – $50.00 per hour
- Schedule: Mostly Mon–Fri, 3:00–8:45 p.m., with some earlier options
Teach one-on-one piano lessons in students’ homes, from young beginners to advanced players. Best for someone with 2+ years teaching or 15+ years playing, a reliable car, and a love for working with both kids and adults.
Infant Teacher
- Employer: The Gingerbread House Preschool and Childcare Center
- Location: Syracuse, NY (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17.00 – $19.00 per hour, plus sign-on bonus and quarterly bonus plan
- Benefits: Health, dental, vision, paid holidays, vacation, sick days, paid professional development, CDA renewal help
Care for infants in a warm, play-based setting while supporting early learning and family communication. Great if you have childcare experience, can pass all clearances, and bring high energy, patience, and a team mindset.
After School Childcare Program Counselor
- Employer: Manlius Pebble Hill School
- Location: Syracuse, NY (in person)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $16.00 – $17.00 per hour
- Schedule: School days, Mon–Thu, 3:00–4:30 p.m. (Dec 1–18), then 3:00–5:30 p.m. starting Jan 4
Support after-school programs for grades PreK–8 with outdoor play, snacks, and fun projects. Nice fit if you have camp/childcare experience and want steady afternoon hours in a school setting.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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