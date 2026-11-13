Syracuse has a steady flow of education jobs right now, from early childhood to law school and private music lessons. If you like working with students, there’s a mix of part-time and full-time roles to fit different schedules.

Employer: Syracuse University – College of Law

Syracuse University – College of Law Location: Syracuse, NY (on campus, in person)

(on campus, in person) Type: Part-time, adjunct

Pay: $4,600 per credit hour (3-credit course)

Teach a 3-credit Patents and Trade Secrets course for JDi law students, covering patent prosecution, litigation, and licensing. Great fit if you hold a JD, have strong IP practice experience, and enjoy in-person teaching and mentoring.

Employer: PEACE, Inc.

Location: Syracuse, NY (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time (about 37.5 hours/week)

(about 37.5 hours/week) Pay: $22.15 – $23.18 per hour

Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, life insurance, EAP, paid time off

Lead a Head Start classroom of up to 17 children ages 3–4 with support from an assistant and aide. Ideal if you have an Associate’s in Early Childhood (or related with 18 ECE credits) and at least one year of preschool teaching.

Employer: Key Lessons123

Location: Syracuse, NY area (on the road, in students’ homes)

(on the road, in students’ homes) Type: Part-time, self-employed under the company

Pay: $38.00 – $50.00 per hour

Schedule: Mostly Mon–Fri, 3:00–8:45 p.m., with some earlier options

Teach one-on-one piano lessons in students’ homes, from young beginners to advanced players. Best for someone with 2+ years teaching or 15+ years playing, a reliable car, and a love for working with both kids and adults.

Employer: The Gingerbread House Preschool and Childcare Center

Location: Syracuse, NY (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00 – $19.00 per hour , plus sign-on bonus and quarterly bonus plan

, plus and Benefits: Health, dental, vision, paid holidays, vacation, sick days, paid professional development, CDA renewal help

Care for infants in a warm, play-based setting while supporting early learning and family communication. Great if you have childcare experience, can pass all clearances, and bring high energy, patience, and a team mindset.

Employer: Manlius Pebble Hill School

Location: Syracuse, NY (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.00 – $17.00 per hour

Schedule: School days, Mon–Thu, 3:00–4:30 p.m. (Dec 1–18), then 3:00–5:30 p.m. starting Jan 4

Support after-school programs for grades PreK–8 with outdoor play, snacks, and fun projects. Nice fit if you have camp/childcare experience and want steady afternoon hours in a school setting.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.